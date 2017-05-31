GreenMobility A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 16 June 2017. The admission to trading is conditional upon that GreenMobility A/S obtains a sufficient distribution of shares.



The result of the offering is expected to be published on 16 June 2017 at 08:00 a.m. (CET) at the latest.



Name: GreenMobility ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060817898 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENM ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 1,250,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 35 52 15 85 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.40 ------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: XCSE Other Equities / 229 ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138514 -------------------------------------------------------



ICB-klassifikation:



Code Industry ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services -----------------------



Supersector:



Code Super Sector ---------------------- 5700 Travel & Leisure ----------------------



