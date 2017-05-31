Aloha Browser Integrates Native VR Player

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Popular mobile browser Aloha integrates native VR player right into the browser for your entertainment needs.

Virtual reality is now an everyday reality, with content increasingly being filmed with 360 or VR cameras. However, for users seeking to watch content on their mobile phone it can pose a challenge. Firstly a specific app is required, or even multiple apps, due to their different content. It may also require advanced skills in order to be able to open streamed videos in other apps. Secondly, if you watch streamed content through an unstable mobile connection it may affect the quality of the picture, causing delays or freezes in the video, which make for a frustrating VR experience.

Aloha Browser has decided to integrate a VR player right into the browser to enable users to have access to all VR content available on the web. The browser is combined with a powerful downloader, which allows the user to save VR content offline and watch it without any distractions, for the best viewing experience. There is also a 'theatre mode', for playing regular videos in VR mode, using the headset. Theatre mode lets you enjoy your favourite movies while seated in a virtual room.

Due to highly optimized native code high-end device is not required to enjoy virtual reality. All that's needed is the Aloha Browser app; a mid-level smartphone running Android or iOS and a Cardboard or any other mobile headset offered on the market.

Aloha Browser with VR support is available now for free in App Store and Google Play.

About Aloha Browser

Aloha Browser is a private and secure mobile web browser. It includes free encrypted and unlimited VPN with no logs, enhanced privacy features, like fingerprint-locked tabs, powerful download manager, media player with native VR video support.

Aloha Browser is currently availablefor iOSandAndroidand have millions of users around the world.

About Aloha Mobile

We are a group of enthusiasts whose main concern is the current lack of Internet privacy. That's why we have created Aloha Browser. Our mission is to keep you safe, and make your web browsing experience as private as you want it to be.https://alohabrowser.com/ .

