Lebanon's authorities had received 256 bids for solar energy projects totaling 3 GW in the pre-selection phase of the tender process.

Lebanon's Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC) has issued a request for proposal for the installation of 180 MW of large-scale solar capacity on May 16. The document was sent to the 256 developers that submitted a project proposal in the pre-selection phase of the tender process.

Overall, 3 GW of PV power projects were submitted. Developers will now have time until August 17 to present their final proposals. Through the RfP, the Lebanese government expects to build twelve PV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...