

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate held steady in April, the labor force survey from Destatis showed Wednesday.



The adjusted jobless rate came in at 3.9 percent in April, the same rate as in March.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people totaled 1.69 million in April, unchanged from the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure was 1.81 million.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate climbed to 4.2 percent in April from 4.0 percent in March.



At the same time, the employment rate remained stable at 66.3 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX