The share capital of Copenhagen Capital A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 2 June 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060093607 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital ------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Copenhagen Capital Stam ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 38,475,000 shares (DKK 38,475,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 7,025,000 shares (DKK 7,025,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 45,500,000 shares (DKK 45,500,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 1,50 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP ------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: CPHCAP ST ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 43432 -------------------------------------------------------------------





