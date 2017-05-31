

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday, after a new poll showed that Theresa May's Conservative Party may miss a majority in next month's national election.



According to the polling group YouGov, Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party might lose 20 seats at the June 8 vote, thus falling 16 seats short of an overall majority in the 650-seat chamber.



In other economic news, data from GfK showed that the consumer confidence in the United Kingdom was slightly less pessimistic in May with an index score of -5. That beat forecasts for -8 and was up from -7 in April.



Another report from the British Retail Consortium revealed that shop prices in the United Kingdom deflated 0.4 percent from a year earlier in May, missing forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent but up from -0.5 percent in April.



In the Asian trading, the pound fell to more than a 5-week low of 141.76 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.2472 against the Swiss franc from yesterday's closing quotes of 142.50 and 1.2530, respectively. If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 140.00 against the yen and 1.23 against the franc.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 5-day low of 0.8739 and 1.2789 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8699 and 1.2857, respectively. The pound may test support near 0.88 against the euro and 1.26 against the greenback.



Looking ahead, the German unemployment rate for May, Swiss Credit Suisse economic expectation index for May, U.K. mortgage approvals data for April and Eurozone CPI data for May, and unemployment rate for April are due to be released later in the day.



At 3:20 am ET, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure will speak at a conference on 'A Glimpse into Europe's Financial Landscape - Greece: A Comeback to the Financial Markets?', in Frankfurt.



In the New York session, Canada GDP data for March, U.S. pending home sales data for April, and U.S. Chicago PMI for May are slated for release.



At 8:00 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is expected to speak at the Council of Foreign Relations, in New York.



At 8:30 am ET, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Sabine Lautenschlager gives a speech at the 73. Bankenwirtschaftliche Tagung (BWT) 'Herausforderungen annehmen - Zukunft gestalten' in Germany.



At 2:00 pm ET, U.S. Federal Reserve is set to publish its Beige book report.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX