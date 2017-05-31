Supported by New Board of Directors and New CFO, Webcollage Continues Strong Momentum

Market-Leading Content Syndication Platform Embarks on "New Era of Innovation."

NEW YORK, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Webcollage, the rich product content syndication platform used by the world's leading brands and retailers, today announced a new Board of Directors for its parent company, Answers Corporation, as well as the expansion of its executive team to solidly position the company for continued industry leadership.

"As category captains, we've consistently demonstrated our ability to define our category," said John Federman, CEO of Webcollage. "Now, with the appointment of a dynamic board that brings deep industry expertise and strong financial support to the table, we're more enthusiastic than ever about what we can accomplish for our brand and retailer partners."

Answers Corporation Board of Director Appointees:

William J. Ruckelshaus, Chairman of the board of directors of TableSafe, Inc. Previously, Mr. Ruckelshaus was the President and CEO of Blucora, Inc., and served as a board member from 2007 to 2016.

Eric R. Ball, General Partner of Impact Venture Capital. Previously, Dr. Ball was the Chief Financial Officer of C3 IoT from 2015 to 2016 and the Senior Vice President, Finance of Oracle Corporation from 2005 to 2015.

Peter M. Daffern, CEO of ForeSee and seasoned business leader. Prior to joining ForeSee, Mr. Daffern held executive positions at several enterprise software companies.

Eugene I. Davis, Chairman and CEO of PIRINATE Consulting Group, LLC, a privately held consulting firm specializing in strategic planning advisory services for public and private business entities. Mr. Davis is currently an existing independent director of Answers Holdings, Inc. and its domestic subsidiaries and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Atlas Iron Limited, U.S. Concrete, Inc., and WMIH Corp.

John H. Federman, CEO of Webcollage and veteran e-commerce executive with more than 25 years of experience driving revenue and profit through innovative media platforms designed to connect buyers and sellers.

Lonne A. Jaffe, Senior Advisor at Foros Group, LLC, as well as a Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors for Syncsort, Inc. Previously, Mr. Jaffe was the Chief Executive Officer for Syncsort, Inc, and before that, held executive and senior management roles at CA Technologies, Inc. and IBM.

Webcollage pioneered the syndication of rich product information across retail sites globally, and is used by more than 1,000 of the most demanding brands and over 600 retailers. Content published through the Webcollage platform has been viewed by over 2.2 billion consumers across the globe, and has been measured to increase sales conversions by 12 to 36 percent. Video content syndicated through the platform has been played more 41 million times.

"What's most remarkable about these engagement metrics is how far 'down the funnel' prospects are when they interact with product detail pages. As we enter this new era of innovation, we remain sharply focused on the success of our clients. Immersive shopper experiences sell more product - and no platform delivers this content at scale like Webcollage," explained John Federman.

In April, Webcollage expanded its executive team with industry veteran Rick Stewart joining as Chief Financial Officer. "Rick is the perfect fit as we continue to scale our business," said Federman. "His impressive career with multiple technology firms speaks for itself, serving most recently as CFO of Yieldex through its acquisition by AppNexus, as Vice President of Finance with Penton Media, and earlier leadership roles with Warner Music Group, Gartner Group and IBM."

Accelerated Growth in 2016

Earlier this year, Webcollage announced its strong 2016 performance, including a 32 percent YOY bookings growth increase and record global retail network expansion, as well as the launch of its Montage innovation ecosystem.

"Last year's results are a great validation of the investments we've made in our platform, and make us incredibly excited to see what this year will bring," said Federman.

Further information

About Webcollage: Webcollage is the leading cloud-based content management platform for managing rich product information, and syndication across retail sites globally. Webcollage provides brands with the tools they need to deliver consistent content - from rich product detail pages, comparison charts, images galleries, interactive tours and product selectors - to power online sales conversions and improve the customer experience. The Webcollage® Content Publisher syndication platform and global retailer network is trusted by more than 1,000 brands and 600+ retailers worldwide. Webcollage is headquartered in New York City with offices in Ann Arbor, Cleveland, New York City, Silicon Valley, Rotterdam, Warsaw and Tel Aviv. For more information, visitwww.webcollage.com.

