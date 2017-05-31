Yell Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network

Yext and Yell Partner to put UK Businesses on the Map

LONDON, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, the global digital knowledge management provider, and Yell, who is #1* for managed digital marketing services for all types of local businesses in the UK,have partnered to bring critical digital knowledge to UK consumers. Yell has joined the PowerListings® Network, which currently includes leading digital services like Google, Apple, Facebook, Bing, and Yahoo.

With Yell integrated as a PowerListings® Network publisher, businesses syncing their digital knowledge in the Yext Knowledge Manager will be able to update Yell automatically, reaching Yell's wide user base in the United Kingdom. This integration will help local businesses ensure that British consumers find the correct business information online.

"Yell's long history as a trusted resource for UK local businesses makes them the perfect partner for us," said Howard Lerman, co-founder and CEO of Yext. "We're proud to work with them to provide a great experience for British consumers and help businesses engage with more customers."

"Our partnership with Yext makes it easy and efficient for British small and medium-sized businesses to provide the best possible information to their customers, no matter where they look," said Richard Hanscott, CEO of Yell. "We're proud to help business owners take advantage of intelligent technology to drive customers to their doorsteps."

This announcement comes on the heels of last year's launch of Yell Connect, Yell's digital knowledge management product. This leverages Yext's technology to empower Yell clients to edit their business information in one place, which in turn updates across the 100+ maps, apps, search engines, and directories in Yext's PowerListings® Networkincluding Google, Apple, Facebook, Yelp, and many more.

Yext is expanding its operations in the UK and throughout Europe, and recently announced partnerships with leading European business directories and platforms including ItaliaOnline to serve Italian businesses, and Gelbe Seiten in Germany.

About Yext

Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine' lets companies manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings® Network. Yext Listings, Pages, and Reviews help businesses around the globe facilitate face-to-face and digital interactions that boost brand awareness, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

About Yell

Yell is #1* for managed digital marketing services for all types of local businesses in the UK. Their goal is simple; to connect consumers and businesses online. Yell.com now provides advanced tools to support consumers in their search for suppliers, including ratings and reviews and mobile apps. Yell is the largest reseller of Google AdWords in the UK and provides the full range of digital media and managed services for businesses with Pay Per Click, Websites, Display adverts, Social media and directory listings. Yell is trusted by over 150,000 businesses and over 12 million consumers in the UK.

*Source: M-Brain, 2017.

