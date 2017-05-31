BE OPEN Announces the Winner of 'Design Details' - an Open-call Devoted to Turning the Customary into the Unique

LONDON, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The BE OPEN Foundation is happy to announce the winner of its spring, global open-call BE OPEN DESIGN DETAILS, which saw several hundred visual entries via Instagram in the four weeks to May 10.

The project called on creative individuals all over the world to try to address the ability to change the way we see the everyday world around us. Using the hashtag BeOpenDesignDetails the open call aimed to explore the way a creative approach is able to transform the ordinary into the unique and the small into great. The challenge presented the perfect opportunity for creative minds that can find inspiration, and see the unexpected, in the most customary things around us.

The prize of EUR €300 goes to Aakriti Kumar, a product designer from India, with her entry "the Intrepid Bench" made from a tree felled by a storm. As Aakriti describes herself, she finds inspiration in creating sustainable solutions to problems, and wants to integrate responsible, environmentally-friendly thinking with the design process.

She was selected by a jury comprised of BE OPEN Founder Yelena Baturina and members of the advisory board. They chose Aakriti from the longlist of contestants that consisted of those entries most viewed and liked by BE OPEN's social media subscribers.

The next open call will be announced shortly and BE OPEN invites everyone to make a creative statement of their own and share that unique vision with the world for their chance to scoop the prize.

Yelena Baturina says: "It is fantastic to see our open-calls reach all parts of the world and engage the creative sides of so many different people. We believe that creativity is the way to make a change, and we thank all the participants for supporting our belief."

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative supported by the Russian philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Yelena Baturina. BE OPEN has been set up to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.