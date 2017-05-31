At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to Industrivärden's articles of association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares.



During the month of May 2017, 925 A-shares were converted.



Following the conversions, the number of votes in the company is 284,886,952. The total number of registered shares in the company is 435,209,877, of which 268,184,405 are Class A shares and 167,025,472 are Class C shares.



Stockholm, May 31, 2017



AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)



For further information, please contact:



Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633587