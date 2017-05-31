WALLDORF, Germany, 2017-05-31 10:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAP MARKETFLASH -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that registration is available for its first-ever global digital innovation conference, SAP Leonardo Live. With technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, blockchain, Big Data and analytics converging to dramatically transform the way people live and work, the SAP event will showcase leading innovations, industry expertise and best-practice business cases from around the globe. SAP Leonardo Live will take place on July 11 and 12 at the Kap Europa Congress Center in Frankfurt, Germany. Registration is available at www.delegate.com/sap/leonardolive/2017/.



"We are assembling the world's leading companies, technology vendors and industry visionaries to examine both the enormous potential and the tangible business value that can be achieved through digital innovation," said Mala Anand, EVP, President, SAP Leonardo. "SAP Leonardo Live will set an industry standard for peer-to-peer networking, creating a productive environment for learning, exchanging ideas and thinking big about digital innovation."



Recently launched at SAPPHIRE NOW 2017 as SAP's new digital innovation system, SAP Leonardo brings together differentiating software capabilities in machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, analytics and blockchain on SAP Cloud Platform together with SAP experience, deep process and industry knowledge, and advanced design thinking methodology. With dozens of industry awards and recognitions, each of these areas of SAP's portfolio can add tremendous value for our customers on their digital journey - but the real power is when they all work together.



SAP Leonardo is built on SAP Cloud Platform and harnesses SAP's deep process and industry expertise, extensive software portfolio and expertise in emerging technologies to help customers manage digital business transformation. While many organizations see the potential of faster innovation and higher profitability from adopting digital business models, they often lack clarity on where to begin and how to integrate new approaches within their existing business. At SAP Leonardo Live, SAP will convene its powerful community of customers, partners and the industry's leading voices to help attendees see and understand how to adopt digital innovation that can scale across the entire organization.



"At SAP Leonardo Live, attendees can learn from experts who have already started their digital transformation and are already using cutting edge technologies in their businesses," said Dr. Tanja Rueckert, President, IoT and Digital Supply Chain, SAP. "Companies of all sizes from diverse industries around the world will be on hand to share best practices, lessons learned, industry knowledge and business expertise. Attendees can experience these new technologies through hands-on workshops and discover how SAP solutions can enable new digital models."



The two-day event will connect leaders of the business world on one central stage, featuring more than 50 companies from all over the world to discuss their digital innovation strategies. Agenda highlights of SAP Leonardo Live include:



-- A comprehensive overview of our SAP Leonardo digital innovation portfolio and its concrete benefits for business -- Best practices from SAP customers in multiple industries, including Adidas, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hilti, KAESER Kompressoren SE, and Stara -- Compelling use cases powered by SAP Leonardo to improve the way it makes, designs, plans, delivers and maintains products and assets across a global network -- Exclusive peer-to-peer discussions and networking with thought leaders and business and technology experts -- Design thinking experts to demonstrate how new technologies like machine learning, IoT, analytics can work seamlessly together for your organization.



For more information, check out the SAP Leonardo Live website and follow the event on Twitter / LinkedIn and at the official hashtag, leonardolive, for more updates.



For more information, visit the SAP News Center.



