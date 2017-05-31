ATOS: Atos continues its journey to sustainability

Atos presents an integrated strategy to embark on its 2019 Ambition's next chapter of sustainable growth

Paris, May 31st 2017 - Atos, a leader in digital transformation, has just published its 2016 Corporate Responsibility Integrated Report for the third consecutive year, in accordance with the most demanding recommendations from the Global Reporting Initiative G4 comprehensive option and the International Integrated Reporting Framework.

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) is an international independent standards organization widely used for its sustainability reporting guidelines. Since 2014 Atos has successfully completed the GRI Content Index Service in accordance with the G4 comprehensive option. This ongoing commitment demonstrates Atos' world-class performance in corporate responsibility and recognizes Atos as a trusted business partner and as a responsible employer.

In this integrated report, Atos describes how its Digital Transformation Factory[1] (#_ftn1)powers the digital transformation of its clients and is a value creation model for all stakeholders. This is the essence of Atos' new strategic 2019 Ambition plan: to help all our customers navigate towards digital transformation while providing them with enhanced security, greater computing power, application transformation and deeper collaboration while maintaining financial discipline and sustainable performance.

Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO of Atos, said: "Sustainability forms an integral part of a successful digital transformation journey creating lasting value for our clients and stakeholders and ensuring sustainable growth. I am proud of the major progress we have made in Corporate Responsibility. In 2016, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index ranked Atos at Gold level as the most sustainable company in the IT services sector both in its World and Europe Index. We have cut our carbon intensity by 50% since 2012 which has led the CDP to rank us as best-in-class for reducing carbon emissions. All these results were displayed in our 2016 integrated Corporate Responsibility Report which ranked once again at the highest level of G4 comprehensive by the GRI."

The 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report and the Registration Document are available for download on a dedicated microsite (https://atos.net/content/dam/global/reports-2016/). As a reminder, Atos is addressing four challenges as a priority:

People: Being a responsible employer; Business and Innovation: Generating value for clients through sustainable and innovative solutions; Ethics and Supply Chain: Being an ethical and fair player within Atos' sphere of influence; Environment: Managing the corporate environmental footprint.

Main highlights of 2016:

March : Atos received the best Risk Monitoring Award in 2016 (https://atos.net/en/2016/press-release/general-press-releases_2016_03_23/pr-2016_03_23_01) by Crowe Horwath Global Risk Consulting, the IFACI and law firm Dechert;

April : Atos' 2015 Corporate Responsibility Integrated Report (https://atos.net/en/2016/press-release/general-press-releases_2016_05_30/pr-2016_05_30_01) received the Global Reporting Initiative's highest transparency and exhaustiveness recognition level (GRI G4 Comprehensive Option);

May : Atos was granted Gold status (https://atos.net/en/2016/news_2016_07_21/ecovadis-ranking-2016-gold-recognition-atos) for its performance in sustainable development by EcoVadis;

September : Atos is recognized as the best performer in the IT services sector by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (https://atos.net/en/2016/press-release_2016_09_26/atos-achieves-top-ranking-dow-jones-sustainability-index-recognized-n1-services-sector-sustainability) (2016 DJSI World) and in Europe (2016 DJSI Europe) (#1 at Gold level);

October : Atos hosted its annual Global Stakeholders meeting in Paris with a special session on Cognitive IT exploring its applications and ethical issues;

October : The Carbon Disclosure Project rated Atos (https://atos.net/en/2016/press-release_2016_10_25/atos-recognized-international-nonprofit-organization-cdp-world-leader-corporate-action-climate-change) as a world leader placing Atos on its 2016 Climate "A" list;

October : Atos agreed in 2016 to form a partnership (https://atos.net/en/2016/press-release_2016_10_20/ens-paris-saclay-atos-cea-created-industrial-data-analytics-machine-learning-chair-development-cooperative-program-oriented-towards-industrial) with the ENS (Ecole Normale Supérieure) Paris-Saclay and the CEA (the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission) to create a digital chair;

November : Atos presented its 2019 Ambition (https://atos.net/en/2016/press-release_2016_11_08/atos-presents-new-3-year-plan-2019-ambition) to the financial community at its Investor Day including corporate responsibility components;

December: Journey 2020 publication (https://ascent.atos.net/journey-2020/) sorted out to explore the emerging & evolving technologies that will shape the business by 2020.





[1] (#_ftnref1) In order to answer the holistic need of large organizations in their digital transformation, the Group designed a Digital Transformation Factory based on four end-to-end offers (Hybrid Cloud, SAP Hana, Digital Workplace, Atos Codex) relying on the joint skills and capabilities of all the Group divisions and the consistent sales organization focusing on its top clients.

