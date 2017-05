BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Labor Agency is scheduled to issue German unemployment data for May at 3:55 am ET Wednesday. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 5.7 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.



As of 3:50 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8733 against the pound, 1.0907 against the Swiss franc, 1.1184 against the U.S. dollar and 124.06 against the yen.



