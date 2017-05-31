Deskera CEO Named Among Top 50 Rising Tech Stars

SINGAPORE and MUMBAI, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Shashank Dixit honored for achievement in cloud technology

Shashank Dixit, Founder and CEO, Deskera - a leading cloud-based business software provider, has been named one of Asia's Top 50 Rising Tech Stars under 40 by the Asia Tatler magazine. In addition to recognizing Dixit for his innovative vision of how cloud computing could positively impact businesses, the list of Top 50 Rising Tech Stars also highlights the achievements of technology business leaders like Garena CEO Forrest Li, Razer CEO Tang Min-Liang, Alipay CEO Benjamin Mah and many more.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450678/PRNE__Deskera_png_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517781/Shashank_Dixit_Deskera_CEO.jpg )





"I am honored and humbled to be a part of such a talented group of entrepreneurs. Asia's tech startups have been performing tremendously. Right now, Asia is buzzing with enterprise activity," said Shashank. "Deskera has always been a champion and trusted partner for small businesses and entrepreneurs, so it's particularly exciting to be recognized among leaders of some of Asia's most innovative new companies."

In the article discussing why Dixit was chosen for the honor, Tatler editors explained, "Shashank Dixit is a visionary entrepreneur who understood the vast potential of cloud computing way back in 2008 when he founded Deskera, a provider of cloud-based software solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. Dixit was a winner at the 2016 Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards."

The honorees were selected by a 17-expert panel including the likes of SGInnovate CEO Steve Leonard, Tembusu ICT Fund Managing Partner Brijesh Pande, Zeus Interactive CEO Zhu Ye. The article accompanying the honoree profiles discussed how Asia's tech start-ups have scaled quickly in the last few years. Editors highlighted a recent report from US-based Startup Genome that added Beijing and Shanghai to the list of the world's 20 best startup ecosystems for the first time, joining cities like Singapore and Bangalore.

For the past eight years, Deskera has been providing cloud-based business software to companies around the world. Today, more than 3,000 organizations, with approximately 80,000 users, run their businesses with Deskera ERP.

About Deskera

Deskera is a global leader in cloud-based software solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

The company was founded in 2008 with the vision of using the cloud to bridge the digital divide between entrepreneurs and big business by creating greater access to the best technology. Our sophisticated, simple-to-use technology provides solutions that help all types of companies manage resources more efficiently across departments, from operations to accounting to sales to HR, on one platform. Deskera is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices around the world including locations in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. The company has a pan India presence with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Pune.

To find out how cloud solutions can make it easier to run your business, please visit http://www.deskera.com.