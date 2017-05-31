

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Wednesday, Switzerland's ZEW economic expectations survey results for May are due.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the U.S. dollar, it fell against the euro. Against the yen and the pound, the Swiss franc held steady.



As of 3:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0902 against the euro, 1.2486 against the pound, 0.9747 against the U.S. dollar and 113.79 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX