Stockholm, May 31, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that Boozt AB (short name: BOOZT), a mid cap company within the consumer services sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Boozt is the 47th company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Founded in 2007, Boozt is a Nordic technology company selling fashion and apparel online. The company offers its customers a wide selection of fashion brands, relevant to a variety of lifestyles, primarily through its multi brand website Boozt.com. Boozt's webstores currently attract more than five million visits per month and the company's vision is to become the leading player in Nordic fashion e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.booztfashion.com.



"We have since the re-launch of Boozt in 2011 been on an amazing journey to get to where we are today," said Hermann Haraldsson, CEO of Boozt. "We have been through some tough weather on the ride but we have been determined and focused on making Boozt.com the leading Nordic multi brand online shop for fashion. We have come far and we couldn't have done it without our fantastic employees. Team Boozt get things done, but we are nowhere near done. This is probably just the end of the beginning. Today's listing is an important milestone for us to get our long-term ownership structure in place, so that we can continue our mission towards becoming the leading player in Nordic online fashion with an outstanding customer experience."



"We welcome Boozt to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Boozt will make an exciting addition to our consumer services sector, and we look forward to supporting the company for many years to come."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



