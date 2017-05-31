Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-05-31 10:24 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As per announcement of 8 May 2017, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has completed a capital reduction of nominally DKK 6,047,780 representing 6,047,780 shares of nominally DKK 1 each in connection with cancellation of treasury shares.



Pursuant to section 10 of Executive Order No. 1526 of 9 December 2016 on Issuers' Disclosure Obligations, we are pleased to confirm that as per 31 May 2017, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a share capital of nominally DKK 215,496,947. The share capital consists of one share class, and each share of DKK 1 carries one vote corresponding to a total number of voting rights of 215,496,947.



Contact details Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark Hans Martin Smith, Senior Vice President, Group Treasury and Investor Relations Tel: +45 9730 8209



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633597