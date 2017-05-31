Microsoft highlights ecosystem growth and innovation at Computex 2017 with Windows 10 devices

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Wednesday at Computex 2017, Microsoft Corp. underscored its commitment to the partner ecosystem to drive growth and customer demand. Microsoft outlined key areas of focus to inspire customers, increase momentum in the PC market with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, and spark emerging categories including Windows Mixed Reality and Windows and Azure solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Nick Parker, corporate vice president, consumer and device sales, shared his vision for how new business models scale and expand markets to create a thriving ecosystem. This vision starts by inspiring customers with new experiences and devices that empower people and businesses to achieve more.

"Our partner model is unique in the industry as we collaborate end-to-end, from design through all phases of the product life cycle and across consumer and device channels. Together, we are building new experiences for customers, generating demand, and ultimately creating growth in existing and new categories including mixed reality, the Internet of Things, and Always Connected PCs with Intel and Qualcomm," Parker said. "At Microsoft, our success scales with our partners and, as an ecosystem, we reinvent existing markets even as we explore new ones."

Parker was joined on stage by Matt Barlow, corporate vice president, Windows marketing, and Peter Han, vice president, partner devices and solutions, detailing the latest innovation from Windows 10 with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update and the breadth of devices that enable new Windows 10 experiences.

Windows 10 Fall Creators Update and devices that light up new experiences

Barlow highlighted innovations coming in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, announced over the past month. This includes innovations coming to Windows Ink, 3-D, Windows Mixed Reality, security and gaming. Han highlighted a diverse mix of Windows 10 devices that take advantage of new capabilities such as enhanced inking, built-in game broadcasting, and advanced security all captured in beautiful hardware designs. Also showcased were the latest collections in consumer, gaming, education and commercial devices from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Panasonic, Samsung and Toshiba. Han also introduced a new operational capability that enables partners to dynamically include Windows Store content on any Windows 10 PC they ship at any time in the manufacturing and resale process, introducing new supply- chain agility for the PC ecosystem.

New categories and new opportunities

In addition to modern devices from leading partners, Han shared news and momentum in new categories:

Mixed reality. Microsoft showcased new, innovative Windows Mixed Reality headset designs from partners like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo. Available later this year, these affordable headsets will utilize the Windows Mixed Reality platform to enable new video, entertainment, social and productivity experiences.

Microsoft showcased new, innovative Windows Mixed Reality headset designs from partners like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo. Available later this year, these affordable headsets will utilize the Windows Mixed Reality platform to enable new video, entertainment, social and productivity experiences. Internet of Things. Microsoft views IoT end-to-end systems as an opportunity for traditional businesses to enter new markets and adopt new business models leading to new revenue opportunities.Microsoft detailed IoT solutions and customer success stories for the energy, manufacturing and retail sectors.

Microsoft views IoT end-to-end systems as an opportunity for traditional businesses to enter new markets and adopt new business models leading to new revenue opportunities.Microsoft detailed IoT solutions and customer success stories for the energy, manufacturing and retail sectors. Always Connected PCs. There are users who need to be connected to the cloud at all times, leveraging the latest network technology like gigabit LTE and eSIM.Microsoft is collaborating with its ecosystem on a shared vision that starts with a close partnership at the silicon layer, with Intel and Qualcomm, and with its mobile operator partners to provide seamless eSIM connectivity. Microsoft device partners including ASUS, HP, Huawei, Lenovo and Xiaomi are committed to this new category of Always Connected PCs using eSIM technology. In addition, Microsoft announced Always Connected devices will be coming from ASUS, HP, and Lenovo on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. These new devices will feature Windows 10, with always-on LTE connectivity and great battery life.

For the latest on Microsoft's involvement at Computex 2017, visit the Windows blog.

Microsoft at Computex

Visitors to Computex 2017 this week can view the new Windows 10 devices at the Microsoft Booth, located at NanGang Exhibition Hall, No. L0110. The show is open May 30 through June 3.

