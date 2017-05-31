The Chilean mining company also announced it will issue a new tender to select power producers for its copper mine Minera Zaldívar.

The Chilean mining company Antofagasta Minerals announced it has sold its 40% interest in the Javiera solar plant located in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile. The company owned the 40% stake of the installation through EnergíaAndina, a joint venture with Australia-based Origin Energy.

The company's interest in the project was sold to Atlas Renewable Energy, a unit of the British fund Actis, for an undisclosed sum. Antofagasta Minerals said that the conditions of the 20-year PPA that the project has with its copper mine Minera Los Pelambres, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...