Brussels (ots) - Reliable solar irradiation data is essential to compute key performance indicators of solar installations. Developers and investors need assurances when evaluating financial profitability and risks of a project. If the system does not produce the predicted energy, large financial penalties and expensive risk mitigation measures may apply. Owners, asset managers and O&M contractors need reliable data for the calculation of unambiguous key performance indicators and for an efficient and profitable operation of their portfolios.



3E now provides a new web-based solar irradiation data service dedicated to the solar sector. This new line of solar data services focuses on the daily needs of solar businesses (via its API service), but also on organisations tending to their punctual needs (through its webshop service). The API service is already accessible with a 2000EUR yearly subscription fee and uses the most advanced satellite-based Cloud Physical Properties models, which has been extensively validated over 200 meteorological stations in Western Europe with excellent results.



The service has been enhanced with additional weather related data variables. Together with the solar irradiation data, you also have access to ambient temperature and wind speed for the entire historical period (from 2004 until today), and you can even receive intra-day updates from satellite for near-real time monitoring applications.



Since 2010, 3E has embedded its expertise and research results on photovoltaic system optimisation in SynaptiQ, its software suite for solar performance monitoring and optimisation. This new data service is a new important step in 3E's evolution from a pure consultancy company to a technology company shaping the pivotal role of data in the future energy market. The solar data service is 3E's next step in bringing its domain competence in software products to its customers.



You can visit the online service: https://solardata.3e.eu



Or contact the customer service for more information: dataservices@3e.eu



3E is a global consultancy & software service company, delivering solutions for performance optimisation of renewable energy & energy efficiency assets. The company provides expert services covering the whole project lifecycle. 3E combines a thorough understanding of practical industry needs with in-house innovation in partnerships with leading R&D centres.



3E's international team of about 100 experts operates from Brussels (HQ), London, Paris, Toulouse, Istanbul, Delhi and Cape Town. The company has a project track-record of over 15 years in over 40 countries, and is a trusted party for the major lenders and equity providers in the global renewable energy market, and advices project developers, asset managers, operators, investors and policy-makers.



Since 2010, 3E has developed SYNAPTIQ - a leading performance software platform for renewable energy assets - currently monitoring over 2.5GW of assets and applied to over 3500 commercial and utility scale systems in over 30 countries.



Media contact: Thomas De Vylder - Communication & Marketing Manager - tdv@3e.eu