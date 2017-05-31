

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) Wednesday said the Management Board and the Supervisory Board proposed to shareholders a further increase in the dividend to 60 euro cents per dividend-bearing share for the financial year 2016.



Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, said 'in line with free cash flow. We propose to pay out 60 cents per share. 20 percent more than two years ago.'



Höttges also described the company's success in the past financial year, with revenue growth of 5.6 percent, an increase of 7.6 percent in adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow up 8.6 percent. He also confirmed both the full-year forecast for the current financial year and the medium-term financial targets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX