AUO to Showcase High Efficiency Solar Modules at Intersolar Europe 2017

HSINCHU, Taiwan, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TAIEX: 2409; NYSE: AUO) will participate in Intersolar Europe from May 31 to June 2 in Munich, Germany to present high efficiency solar modules with industry leading reliability, satisfying demand for stable power generation in the long term. In particular, AUO's SunVivo mono-crystalline and SunPrimo multi-crystalline solar modules are manufactured locally in Europe, capable of being delivered promptly to create higher value for customers.

Self-developed Diamond Level Reliability Test for Stable Power Generation for the Long Term

The component quality of solar modules is crucial for the stable and reliable operation of solar systems. To ensure long term stable power generation, AUO employed a set of Diamond Level criteria, higher than the industry standards(1), and rigorously tested the modules in its UL certified solar lab for product reliability, durability, and weather resistance. Particularly, SunVivo mono-crystalline and SunPrimo multi-crystalline solar modules were tested for resistance to light induced degradation (LID) and showed LID of less than 2% in the first year of use. The modules also passed a 1,000-hour test for resistance to potential induced degradation (PID), demonstrating exceptional quality for stable power generation. These two types of modules, combined with an enhanced structural design, passed snow load and dynamic wind pressure tests to meet the requirements for the specific terrain, weather, and extreme environments in Europe.

AUO SunVivo and SunPrimo solar modules use a five-busbar design to allow faster current collection, thus effectively increasing their power output. Notably, the SunVivo series offers a true black module design consisting of only 60 pieces of cells to attain over 300 watts of power output, meeting the demand for high power generation.

AUO solar modules boast high reliability and stable power generation, and was rated a Tier One Module Maker by Bloomberg New Energy Finance(2). AUO is dedicated to offering safer and reliable products and services to assist its partners in realizing their solar project goals.

Made in Europe, Offering Prompt Delivery and Low Carbon Products

In 2010, AUO established a solar module plant in Europe, which has since helped to offer timely service to customers. Moreover, transporting the locally made solar modules have also reduced more carbon footprints, fulfilling the low-carbon module tender requirement in the European market and substantially enhancing green competitiveness. AUO is also proactively expanding its local partner network, and now has over 30 sales channels across 20-plus countries in Europe, providing customers with timely and effective solutions. AUO will continue to develop high quality solar modules with high efficiency and reliability to meet diverse system demands, and become a reliable partner for customers over time.

(1) Based on the available market research information as of May 31, 2017. (2) Source: Tier 1 Module Maker List in Q12017 PV Outlook, Bloomberg New Energy Finance

ABOUT AU OPTRONICS

AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) is one of the world's leading providers of optoelectronic solutions. AUO offers a full range of panel sizes and comprehensive applications ranging from 1.2 inches to 85 inches. Based on its profound R&D and manufacturing experience, AUO continues to develop advanced display technologies of the next generation. AUO extended its market to the green energy industry in 2008 and provides its customers with high-efficiency solar solutions. AUO currently has global operations in Taiwan, Mainland China, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Czech and Slovakia. Additionally, AUO is the first pure TFT-LCD manufacturer to be successfully listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). AUO has also been named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index from 2010 to 2016. AUO's consolidated net revenues in 2016 were NT$329.09 billion. For more information, please visit AUO.com.

