

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday as a stronger yen and a fall in oil prices ahead of weekly U.S. industry inventory estimates later in the day offset better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 7.12 points or 0.23 percent to 3,117.18 after data showed activity in China's manufacturing sector grew faster than expected in May. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 41 points or 0.16 percent at 25,660 in late trade.



China's manufacturing sector continued to expand in May and at a steady pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.2. That's unchanged from the April reading and surpassed expectations for 51.0. The non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 54.5 - up from 54.0 in the previous month.



Japanese shares fell as the dollar hit two-week lows against the yen after mixed U.S. data released overnight and new poll results showing that U.K. Conservatives could fall short of overall majority in next month's national election.



Japan's industrial production returned to growth in April, a government report showed, helping cap overall losses to some extent. Industrial output grew 4.0 percent from March, when it fell 1.9 percent.



The Nikkei average dropped 27.28 points or 0.14 percent to 19,650.57 while the broader Topix index closed 0.27 percent lower at 1,568.37. Energy major Japan Petroleum shed 1.5 percent after a slide in oil prices.



Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lost 1-2 percent after U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in more than a week on Tuesday. Panasonic advanced 1.8 percent after the company briefed analysts about its growth prospects.



Australian shares closed slightly higher as banks gained for a second straight day, offsetting declines in the materials energy sectors. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 6.70 points or 0.12 percent at 5,724.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index edged up 5.30 points or 0.09 percent to 5,761.30.



The big four banks rose between 0.3 percent and 1.3 percent after the government delayed the date of the first payment of its A$6.2 billion ($4.60 billion) bank tax by three months. Investment bank Macquarie Group advanced 1.4 percent.



Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto shed 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, while energy major Santos lost 1.8 percent and Origin Energy fell as much as 2.9 percent. On the positive side, Aristocrat Leisure, which reported solid half-year earnings last week, climbed 3.8 percent.



South Korea's Kospi average rose 3.70 points or 0.16 percent to 2,347.38, snapping a two-day losing streak, as investors awaited exports data due this week. While medical and telecoms stocks paced the gainers, brokerage SK Securities slumped 13.3 percent on reports that Mirae Asset Financial Group Chairman Park Hyun-joo is seeking to acquire the firm.



Investors shrugged off weak official data, which showed that South Korea's industrial output fell 2.2 percent in April from March on a seasonally adjusted basis, missing expectations for 0.8 percent growth.



New Zealand shares rebounded from early losses to close marginally higher after the latest survey from ANZ Bank revealed New Zealand's business confidence improved in May, with an index score of 14.9, up from 11.0 in April.



The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 6.95 points or 0.09 percent to 7,418.90, with Orion Health, Steel & Tube Holding, Xero and Trustpower climbing 2-3 percent.



India's Sensex was marginally higher, Singapore's Straits Times index was flat and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving up 0.3 percent, while benchmark indexes in Malaysia and Taiwan were down 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively on worries about early elections in Italy and doubts over debt relief for Greece.



U.S. stocks fell overnight while Treasury prices rose as investors digested mixed economic readings and awaited Friday's jobs report.



Inflation remained soft in April and a gauge of consumer confidence dropped for the second straight month in May while personal income and spending both increased in line with economist estimates in April, separate reports showed.



The Dow slid 0.2 percent while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped around 0.1 percent each.



