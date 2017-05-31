Subscription rights in Copenhagen Capital A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 6 June 2017. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060093607 (CPHCAP ST) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. The subscription rights entitle shareholders to subscribe for new preference shares in an unlisted share class in a rights issue.



The company has applied for trading and official listing of the preference share class after completion of the company's offering of new preference shares in a rights issue. It is a condition for the admission to trading and official listing of the preference shares that the share class has obtained sufficient liquidity in the shares upon completion of the rights issue.



ISIN: DK0060796605 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital Præf T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:3 Shareholders of shares in Copenhagen Capital will be allocated 1 subscription right per share. 3subscription rights will entitle the holder to subscribe for 1 new preference share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 6 June - 19 June 2017 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138827 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP PREF T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no XCSE Other Equities/229 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Copenhagen Capital A/S makes a rights issue of 18,166,666 new preference shares each bearing a face value of DKK 1. Subscription price is fixed at DKK 1.20 per share of DKK 1. Subscription period: 8 June to 21 June 2017, both days inclusive.



For further information, please see the prospectus and announcements published by the company.



