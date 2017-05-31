Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA(THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW). 31 May 2017 Tinkoff Bank (previously known as TCS Bank) (the "*Offeror*") has today launched an invitation to holders of the outstanding notes detailed in the table below (the "*Notes*"), issued by, but with limited recourse to, TCS Finance D.A.C (at the time of the issue of the Notes known as TCS Finance Limited) (the "*Issuer*") for the purpose of financing a loan to the Offeror, to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (the "*Offer*") at the purchase price set out in the table below. The Offeror proposes to purchase any and all of the Notes that are validly tendered in the Offer and accepted for purchase by the Offeror, although the Offeror reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to extend, re-open, withdraw or terminate the Offer and to amend or waive any of the terms and conditions of the Offer, including any amendment to any of the Purchase Price, Expiration Deadline or Settlement Date, at any time after the announcement of the Offer but before any acceptance by the Offeror of the Notes tendered in the Offer. The Offeror will also pay an amount equal to accrued and unpaid interest in respect of all Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer, from (and including) the interest payment date for the Notes immediately preceding the Settlement Date to (but excluding) the Settlement Date (such payment, "*Accrued Interest Paymen**t*"). _Description _ISIN/Common _Outstanding _Minimum _Purchase _Amount of the Code_ principal Denomina Price_ Subject Notes_ amount1_ tion_ to the Offer_ U.S.$200,000 ISIN: U.S.$200,000 U.S.$200 U.S.$1,10 Any and ,000 14.00 XS0808636913 ,000 ,000 and 7.5 per all per cent. integral U.S.$1,00 Loan Common Code: multiple 0 in Participatio 080863691 s of principal n Notes due U.S.$1,0 amount of 2018 00 the Notes thereaft er 1 As at the date of the Tender Offer Memorandum, the Offeror and/or its subsidiaries held Notes in the principal amount of U.S.$41,415,000 of U.S.$200,000,000 outstanding principal amount. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the tender offer memorandum dated 31 May 2017 (the "*Tender Offer Memorandum*"). The Offer to purchase the outstanding Notes are subject to the terms and conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum and the Offer and Distribution Restrictions contained herein. The Offeror is not under any obligation to accept for purchase any Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer. Tenders of Notes may be rejected in the sole and absolute discretion of the Offeror for any reason and the Offeror is not under any obligation to Noteholders to furnish any reason or justification for refusing to accept for purchase a tender of Notes. *Allocation in the New Notes * The Offeror will, in connection with allocations of new loan participation notes expected to be issued by, but with limited recourse to, the Issuer for the purpose of financing a loan to the Offeror on or prior to the Settlement Date (the "*New Notes*"), consider among other factors whether or not the relevant investor seeking an allocation of the New Notes has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender the Notes pursuant to the Offer, and if so the aggregate principal amount of the Notes tendered or intended to be tendered by such investor. When considering allocations of the New Notes, the Offeror intends to look favourably upon those investors who have, prior to the allocation of the New Notes tendered the Notes. However, the Offeror is not obliged to allocate the New Notes to an investor which has validly tendered the Notes pursuant to the Offer. *Introduction to and Rationale for the Offer* On the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum, the Offeror invites Noteholders (subject to the Offer and Distribution Restrictions contained herein) to tender their Notes for repurchase by the Offeror at the Purchase Price together with Accrued Interest. The purpose of the Offer is to enable the Offeror to acquire a principal amount of the Notes that will enable it to manage its maturity profile and its liquidity position. The Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer will initially be held by the Offeror for its own account, but may be subsequently cancelled in order to enable the Offeror to prepay an outstanding loan from the Issuer in an amount corresponding to the aggregate principal amount of Notes so purchased and cancelled. The Offer will be funded by the available cash and cash equivalents of the Offeror. *Purchase Price and Acceptance Amount* The Offeror will pay for the Notes validly tendered and accepted by it for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer a cash purchase price of U.S.$1,107.5 per U.S.$1,000 of principal amount of the Notes (the "*Purchase Price*"). The Offeror intends to purchase any and all Notes validly offered for sale, subject to the right of the Offeror to accept or reject valid tenders in its sole and absolute discretion. There is no maximum acceptance amount in respect of the Notes and relevant tenders will not be subject to _pro-ration_. *Timetable for the Offer* The expected timetable of events will be as follows: *Date* *Action* 31 May 2017 *Commencement of the Offer* Offer announced by way of announcements on the relevant Notifying News Service(s), through the Clearing Systems and via the website of the Irish Stock Exchange plc. The Tender Offer Memorandum is available from the Offer Website. 8 June 2017 at *Expiration Deadline * 16:00, London time Deadline for receipt by the Information and Tender Agent of all valid Tender Instructions in order for Noteholders to be eligible to participate in the Offer and, upon acceptance by the Offeror of their Tender Instructions, to receive the Purchase Price and Accrued Interest Payment on the Settlement Date. On or about 9 June 2017 *Announcement of Acceptance and Results * As soon as reasonably practicable after the Expiration Deadline, the announcement by the Offeror of the results of the Offer, including the aggregate principal amount of the Notes accepted for purchase and the aggregate principal amount of the Notes that will remain outstanding following completion of the Offer. On or about 13 June 2017 *Settlement Date* Expected Settlement Date for Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Offeror. *General* The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Tender Offer Memorandum, which will be sent to eligible Noteholders at their request. Noteholders are urged to read the Tender Offer Memorandum carefully. The Offeror have retained J.P. Morgan Securities plc and UBS Limited to act as Dealer Managers for the Offer. *Operational Procedure Description* In order to participate in, and (in the event of, and upon, acceptance of their Tender Instructions by the Offeror) to be eligible to receive the Purchase Price pursuant to, the Offer, Noteholders must validly tender their Notes by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Information and Tender Agent, and not validly withdrawn, by the Expiration Deadline, as such deadline may be extended or modified by the Offeror in its sole discretion. Tender Instructions must be submitted electronically in accordance with the procedures of the relevant Clearing System, and shall be irrevocable, except in the limited circumstances revocation is permitted according to the terms and conditions, contained in the section of the Tender Offer Memorandum entitled "_Extension Amendment, Termination and Waiver - Revocation Rights_". All documentation relating to the Offer, together with any updates, will be available for eligible persons from the Information and Tender Agent on the Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/tinkoff.

