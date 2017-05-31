BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2017

US

The labour market accelerated in April. Job gains were solidly above 200,000 and the unemployment rate fell to 4.4%, a new cycle low that matches the lowest rate in the prior business cycle expansion in 2006. Broader measures of labour market slack are falling even faster than the headline unemployment rate. Although there is no reliable point estimate of the economy's speed-limit, it appears the labour market is moving beyond full employment. Wages are generally moving up slowly in response to the tighter labour market. Although the monthly average hourly earnings slowed in the latest report, the Employment Cost Index and compensation per hour firmed in the first quarter.



Early indications are that growth picked up in the second quarter from the anaemic pace seen in the first quarter. Although motor vehicle sales slowed in the last couple months, retail sales apart from cars have increased moderately. Indicators of business investment have been solid and point to another increase this quarter. Housing investment and turnover have been positive as well. With the exchange value of the USD stabilising recently and indicators of global growth generally good, trade should have a more neutral effect on growth going forward.



A variety of factors set back inflation in April. In particular, core Consumer Price Index ("CPI") disappointed for the second consecutive month. Some of the declines in core inflation appear to reflect volatility rather than a shift in underlying inflation dynamics. Indeed, the fundamental drivers of inflation point to greater inflation going forward. The tightening labour market should put upward pressure on costs, import prices have shifted from deflation to inflation, and inflation expectations are stabilising albeit at relatively low levels by historical standards. Inflation developments always merit close attention, however, the best situation at the moment is for some mean reversion in the months ahead.



Congress took a breather after the House of Representatives rushed to pass health care reform. Now attention shifts to the Senate's efforts on health care and the beginning of the long road toward tax reform. The White House's ambitious timelines are not expected to survive the realities of the packed and shrinking legislative calendar. The summer will be spent on health care reform and gaining input from various stakeholders about the specifics of a tax reform plan. Later in the year, the Republican majorities may be able to coalesce around compromise efforts on both health care and tax reform. Meanwhile, the Fed continued with the message that the economy is on a sound footing and that they will continue to raise rates gradually. Later in the year, they may begin to passively let their balance sheet shrink over the coming years to a new steady state in the range of US$2.5 to US$3 trillion .



EMU

Euro area Q1 GDP was 0.46% q/q and 1.7% y/y according to the flash estimate, with GDP growth thereby maintaining a similar pace to Q4 2016 (0.48% q/q, 1.8% y/y). This is despite the acceleration of survey indicators that point to faster economic expansion: both the EMU composite Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI") (56.8) and IFO business climate index hit fresh highs since H1 2011 again in April. The euro area unemployment rate remained at 9.5% in March, its lowest since April 2009 . However, wage growth remains sluggish in the presence of continued labour market slack. Euro area negotiated wage growth may edge up only slightly to 1.5% y/y in Q1 2017 from 1.4% y/y in Q4 2016, after averaging just 1.4% for the whole of 2016 - the slowest annual growth rate since 1991 - after 1.5% in 2015, 1.7% in 2014 and 2.7% on average during 1991-2012. Headline inflation in the euro area rebounded to 1.9% y/y in April from 1.5% in March (and core inflation to 1.2% from 0.7%), temporarily boosted by the timing of the Easter holidays. However, both headline and core inflation are expected to unwind a large part of their gains in May as this impact unwinds. Underlying inflation remains the main argument of the ECB reaction function and the ECB Governing Council continues to note that underlying inflation pressures remain subdued and have yet to show a convincing upward trend. The ECB forecast for core inflation looks optimistic, from 1.1% in 2017 to 1.5% in 2018 and 1.8% for 2019. Such core inflation optimism from the ECB is nothing new and depends crucially on wage inflation (with the ECB recognising there may be a high degree of labour market slack over and above that suggested by the unemployment rate). Indeed, a lower non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment is expected to keep weighing on wages and core inflation.



The tone of the ECB's April Introductory Statement and ECB President Draghi's Q&A remained dovish, despite some slight upgrading of the growth risk assessment (although not enough to move it to "balanced", with risks "still tilted to the downside" relating predominantly to global factors). The ECB continues to highlight that a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to build. President Draghi also reiterated (10 May) the criteria the ECB will use to confirm a sustained inflation adjustment that would warrant a scaling-back of accommodation: (i) euro area inflation on a path to the ECB's objective over (ii) a meaningful medium-term horizon, with (iii) sufficient confidence that inflation will be durable and stabilise around that level, and (iv) be self-sustained (i.e. its trajectory maintained even with diminishing monetary policy support). The latest comments from the ECB Board appear consistent with a gradual move to removing accommodation. Immediate political risks have de-escalated following the election of Macron as French President, although the 11/18 June French legislative election remains important for the reform agenda. Looking further ahead, markets will also need to navigate the risks posed by an Italian election (due by Spring 2018) with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement currently leading the polls.



UK

After the British economy had proved resilient in the second half of last year, preliminary signs of a slowdown found confirmation in the GDP figures, showing a deceleration to 0.3% q/q in Q1 2017 from 0.7% q/q in Q4 2016. Similarly, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research's monthly tracking of UK GDP currently points to a loss of momentum to about 0.2% q/q in April from a downwardly-revised reading of 0.3% q/q in March. This doesn't come as a surprise, as inflation rises, any given nominal amount of spending buys fewer goods and services. The slowdown in consumer spending is most visible in the retail sales data, which have slowed to an average of 3.4% y/y in the two months ended March 2017 from 6.9% y/y in the two months ended November 2016 . Other domestic data have also shown signs of softening, house prices have decelerated on a broad range of metrics, to around 2.5% y/y at the end of the first quarter from around 5% y/y at the end of last year. It remains to be seen to what extent the emerging domestic weakness can be offset by the recent global upswing that - along with weaker Sterling - has provided a welcome boost to UK exports. The survey data have not been entirely conclusive on that point, but have generally remained more upbeat than the hard data. This divergence between soft and hard across a number of economies has been seen recently.



More important for the Bank of England ("BoE") is that the unexpected strength of economic activity in the second half of last year and the currency-induced rise in inflation have not led to the emergence of domestic price pressure beyond the expected price-level adjustment. Indeed, average weekly earnings excluding bonuses have continued to surprise to the downside, slowing to 2.2% in February from 2.4% in January, while longer-term inflation expectations have merely risen towards their historical averages. As a result, the BoE sent a message of continuity at its May inflation report meeting, slightly lowering its GDP forecast for 2017, while slightly upping its forecasts for 2018 and 2019. The reverse applied to the inflation forecast, where the peak in inflation is now seen a bit higher, resulting in a slightly higher CPI forecast for 2017, but inflation is forecast to be lower in 2018 and 2019, with an end point of 2.3% y/y, so only slightly above the 2% inflation target. The Monetary Policy Committee ("MPC") has made clear that it would look through the temporary overshoot of inflation caused by the depreciation of the currency, so only 1 out of 8 members cast a vote for a rate hike at the meeting in May, although the rest of the committee warned that more tightening than currently priced by financial markets would be warranted in case of a "smooth" Brexit.



China

Activity data softened in April. The official PMI weakened in March to print 51.2, and the Caixin PMI weakened from 51.2 for March to 50.3 in April. Fixed asset investment growth recorded a dip from 9.2% y/y to 8.9%. In addition, industrial production growth decreased to 6.5% while retail sales growth also declined in March to 10.7% y/y. Inflation ticked up again to 1.2% from 0.9% prior. However, producer prices did tick down from the prior month to 6.4% for April. On the external side, export data worsened to 8.0% y/y for April and imports gave back further gains from March to be 11.9% y/y for April.



Total Social Financing decreased to RMB 1,390bn in April from RMB 2,120bn in March. The seven day repo was 3.31% for April on average compared to 3.38% for March.



Japan

In its latest meeting the Bank of Japan ("BoJ") reiterated its policies towards interest rates, asset purchases, and "yield control". It increased its real GDP forecasts and reduced its fiscal year inflation forecast by a tenth for 2017. For a long time now, the BoJ's inflation forecast has been overly optimistic and has corrected down as data have come in. Its latest adjustment is insufficient; the data and calculations suggest the implicit assumptions for inflation for the rest of the 2017 fiscal year are unrealistic. The jump in the projection for 2019 inflation owes to the assumption that the consumption tax will be raised two percentage points in October 2019 as currently planned. Economic activity data have been mostly uninspiring. After moving up nicely over much of 2016, industrial production has chopped around in a sideways channel over the first few months of 2017. The Shoko-Chukin survey of small and medium-sized businesses is little changed since December. The Economy Watchers survey decreased slightly. The latest inflation data are disappointing. Japanese core inflation was flat for a second month. The western core rate, which excludes all food and energy, dropped 0.2% in March.



Prime Minister Abe's Government appears to be preoccupied with international relations and security concerns. The Prime Minister announced early in the month his goal to revise the country's pacifist constitution by 2020. North Korean missile tests, a newly elected Korean president and the potential for a turn in US policy have led to increased diplomatic challenges on the peninsula. Explicit trade tensions with the United States appear to have been reduced as US attention is currently focused on NAFTA and other matters involving Canada and Mexico. There has been some talk of reviving the Trans- Pacific Partnership ("TPP") without the United States - the so-called TPP-11. Prime Minister Abe initially referred to such a deal as meaningless without the United States, but Australian efforts seem to have sparked some curiosity in Tokyo. Renewed efforts on a multilateral trade deal would provide a catalyst to push through additional economic reforms, especially in the agricultural sector.