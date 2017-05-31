Smart Windows Materials Markets 2017-2026: Analysis By Type of Material, Volume, Value & End User Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Windows Materials Markets: 2017 - 2026" report to their offering.

This report identifies the opportunities for materials sold into smart windows markets. The firm most recently issued study of the smart windows market was issued in November of 2016.

This new materials focused study:

Provides ten-year forecasts of smart windows materials breakouts by type of material (electrochromic, photochromic, thermochromic, SPD, PDLC and emerging technologies) in both volume (square meters) and value ($ millions) terms and by end user markets ( construction, automotive, public transportation and aerospace).

Identifies the materials strategies of the leading smart windows suppliers and the materials-related R&D that they are undertaking to improve their products.

Predicts the commercial implications of the research on self-dimming materials being carried out around the world as technologists identify materials and techniques for smart window platforms that will lead to decreased cost, increased durability, and enhanced features for smart windows.

Discusses how materials strategies can help reduce the cost of smart windows, which has long been considered the key impediment to further market penetration.

Analyzes the role for polymer-based substrates in the smart windows sector and as a key enablers for retrofitted smart windows.

This report will be a must-read for marketing, business development, and product management executives in the following sectors:

Smart windows manufacturers

Conventional windows suppliers

Flat glass products

Specialty chemicals, polymer and smart material firms

Construction and architectural firms

Energy management companies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Introduction

Chapter Two: EC Smart Windows

Chapter Three: Photochromic Materials and Hybrid Photochromic/Electrochromic Smart Windows

Chapter Four: Thermochromic Materials for Smart Windows

Chapter Five: Suspended Particle Device Technology

Chapter Six: PDLC Privacy Glass

Chapter Seven: Emerging Materials Platforms for Smart Windows

