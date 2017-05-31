sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

63,05 Euro		+0,195
+0,31 %
WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,97
63,06
12:02
62,99
63,08
12:00
31.05.2017 | 11:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Smart Windows Materials Markets 2017-2026: Analysis By Type of Material, Volume, Value & End User Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Windows Materials Markets: 2017 - 2026" report to their offering.

Research and Markets

This report identifies the opportunities for materials sold into smart windows markets. The firm most recently issued study of the smart windows market was issued in November of 2016.

This new materials focused study:

  • Provides ten-year forecasts of smart windows materials breakouts by type of material (electrochromic, photochromic, thermochromic, SPD, PDLC and emerging technologies) in both volume (square meters) and value ($ millions) terms and by end user markets ( construction, automotive, public transportation and aerospace).
  • Identifies the materials strategies of the leading smart windows suppliers and the materials-related R&D that they are undertaking to improve their products.
  • Predicts the commercial implications of the research on self-dimming materials being carried out around the world as technologists identify materials and techniques for smart window platforms that will lead to decreased cost, increased durability, and enhanced features for smart windows.
  • Discusses how materials strategies can help reduce the cost of smart windows, which has long been considered the key impediment to further market penetration.
  • Analyzes the role for polymer-based substrates in the smart windows sector and as a key enablers for retrofitted smart windows.

This report will be a must-read for marketing, business development, and product management executives in the following sectors:

  • Smart windows manufacturers
  • Conventional windows suppliers
  • Flat glass products
  • Specialty chemicals, polymer and smart material firms
  • Construction and architectural firms
  • Energy management companies

Companies Mentioned

  • BenQ (Taiwan)
  • Inspectech Aero Service, Inc.
  • Invisishade
  • Merck
  • Scienstry
  • Smart Films International
  • Smart Tint
  • SmartGlass International
  • Vision Systems

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Introduction

Chapter Two: EC Smart Windows

Chapter Three: Photochromic Materials and Hybrid Photochromic/Electrochromic Smart Windows

Chapter Four: Thermochromic Materials for Smart Windows

Chapter Five: Suspended Particle Device Technology

Chapter Six: PDLC Privacy Glass

Chapter Seven: Emerging Materials Platforms for Smart Windows

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/92gffn/smart_windows

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire