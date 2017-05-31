Smart Windows Materials Markets 2017-2026: Analysis By Type of Material, Volume, Value & End User Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Windows Materials Markets: 2017 - 2026" report to their offering.
This report identifies the opportunities for materials sold into smart windows markets. The firm most recently issued study of the smart windows market was issued in November of 2016.
This new materials focused study:
- Provides ten-year forecasts of smart windows materials breakouts by type of material (electrochromic, photochromic, thermochromic, SPD, PDLC and emerging technologies) in both volume (square meters) and value ($ millions) terms and by end user markets ( construction, automotive, public transportation and aerospace).
- Identifies the materials strategies of the leading smart windows suppliers and the materials-related R&D that they are undertaking to improve their products.
- Predicts the commercial implications of the research on self-dimming materials being carried out around the world as technologists identify materials and techniques for smart window platforms that will lead to decreased cost, increased durability, and enhanced features for smart windows.
- Discusses how materials strategies can help reduce the cost of smart windows, which has long been considered the key impediment to further market penetration.
- Analyzes the role for polymer-based substrates in the smart windows sector and as a key enablers for retrofitted smart windows.
This report will be a must-read for marketing, business development, and product management executives in the following sectors:
- Smart windows manufacturers
- Conventional windows suppliers
- Flat glass products
- Specialty chemicals, polymer and smart material firms
- Construction and architectural firms
- Energy management companies
Companies Mentioned
- BenQ (Taiwan)
- Inspectech Aero Service, Inc.
- Invisishade
- Merck
- Scienstry
- Smart Films International
- Smart Tint
- SmartGlass International
- Vision Systems
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Introduction
Chapter Two: EC Smart Windows
Chapter Three: Photochromic Materials and Hybrid Photochromic/Electrochromic Smart Windows
Chapter Four: Thermochromic Materials for Smart Windows
Chapter Five: Suspended Particle Device Technology
Chapter Six: PDLC Privacy Glass
Chapter Seven: Emerging Materials Platforms for Smart Windows
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/92gffn/smart_windows
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716