ClearDATA Receives EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Certification

Certification demonstrates ClearDATA's commitment to preventing indiscriminate and mass surveillance of European citizens' data

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ClearDATA, the trusted managed cloud provider, has added another certification to its long list of rigorous data security and privacy credentials-this one aimed at protecting the data of European citizens from unwanted surveillance by commercial and government entities alike. The company announced today it has been granted EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Certification.

The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework was designed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission to provide companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce. The framework is primarily concerned with data exchanged by private companies; however, it does address scenarios in which access to this data might be requested by the federal government.

"Our decision to join the Privacy Shield program and comply with Privacy Shield principles was entirely voluntary," said Chris Bowen, Chief Privacy and Security Officer and founder of ClearDATA. "We safeguard data in the EU and anticipate significant growth in Europe so it is important that our customers know that we are committed to protecting their data."

To join the Privacy Shield Framework, a company must self-certify to the Department of Commerce that it complies with the Privacy Shield Principles, which are enforceable under Section 5 of the FTC Act prohibiting unfair and deceptive acts. The Framework replaces the U.S.-EU Safe Harbor Program.

Last year, ClearDATA was recertified under the Health Information Trust (HITRUST) Alliance Common Security Framework 8. HITRUST-CSF Certified status places ClearDATA in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

Beyond international data privacy pacts, the world at large needs a reinvention of how data is stored and managed. Breaches by cybercriminals are increasing in frequency and sophistication, with ransomware - programs that hold a hospital, company or individual's computer systems, medical equipment and data hostage in exchange for a ransom - being perhaps the most repugnant example to date.

The average person, and for that matter, the average IT Department, is not equipped to beat the odds of such a devastating breach. To that end, ClearDATA was formed with the purpose of protecting healthcare organizations and their patients from cybercrime and other breaches, especially in an era where healthcare services are increasingly moving online.

Today, ClearDATA is recognized by organizations like CB Insights as a leading healthcare information security services company, with $54 million in funding and a customer portfolio that includes some of the largest healthcare providers in the nation.

