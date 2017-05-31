StorageMart Welcomes New Generation into Family-Owned Business

COLUMBIA, Mo., May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --StorageMart is proud to announce that Alex Burnam is joining their team as a Senior Acquisitions Analyst. The son of StorageMart President, Cris Burnam, Alex has been deeply entrenched in the self storage industry growing up and looks forward to helping the StorageMart brand grow in the future.

A 2016 Graduate of Tulane University with a dual major in Finance and Legal Studies, Alex has spent his time out of college working with a pension fund advisory firm in Chicago, Heitman, working on several real estate closings in excess of $275 million in their Acquisitions Department. Burnam's primary goal in the newly created position is to implement systems and processes that will streamline and modernize the property acquisition process at StorageMart, accelerating growth opportunities.

Beyond the many tactical benefits of adding this position to the team, the company is thrilled to be welcoming a new generation into the family-owned business more officially."I think being family owned has given us a unique environment that helped us become successful," said Cris Burnam. "The family atmosphere allows us to be open. We genuinely care about the growth of our team and I couldn't be more excited to bring my son onboard officially."

Over the years Alex has taken summer and internship positions throughout the company including interning for the Marketing Department and Acquisitions Team. One summer was spent getting certified to manage a local storage facility learning the ins and outs of everything from cleanliness and maintenance to managing vacancy reports. "It means a lot to me to be a part of the family business. I remember at a very young age going to the old headquarters to see my grandpa, so things have really come full circle and I'm ready to hit the ground running."

About StorageMart

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, Missouri and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for three generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean and friendly service to each and every customer, StorageMart is committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home. In 2016, the company donated more than $142,000.00 to charities, in addition to donating over $350,000 in free rent to local organizations throughout the US and Canada. www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little, sarah.little@storage-mart.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450964/StorageMart___Logo.jpg

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storagemart-welcomes-new-generation-into-family-owned-business-300463402.html