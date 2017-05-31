Frontier Services Group Updates on Its Security Division; Acquires Stake in Beijing's International Security and Defense College

HONG KONG, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Frontier Services Group Limited ("FSG"or the"Company") (SEHK: 00500), a leading security, insurance and logistics services company, today updates clients and shareholders on developments within its market-leading Safety & Security division. This includes an outline of FSG's security strategy, as well as announcing that the Company has reached an agreement to acquire 25% of the International Security and Defense College (ISDC) in Beijing. The ISDC will be the largest private security training school in China.

World-Class Security Solutions

FSG's Safety & Security division supports clients operating in frontier markets. The Company provides world class security solutions to the highest international standards, compliant with all local laws and regulations.

FSG has put together an elite multi-national global risk mitigation and rapid emergency response team, which offers a full suite of services, including:

Conducting advance on-site risk assessments that include facility security planning and routine on-site security audit reviews

Vetting, management and integration of local accredited and certified guard forces

Establishing security governance, standards and procedures, and emergency plans

Training courses covering Risk Assessments, Security Management, Self-defense, Cultural Awareness, Health and Safety, Crisis Management and Kidnap Awareness and Avoidance

Communications, medical and life support facilities

Mobile and convoy security

Close protection operations

FSG understands that in frontier markets companies need integrated solutions that protect every element of their business. Combining security, logistics and insurance under one offering enables FSG to deliver comprehensive tailored solutions ensuring the success of client projects.

ISDC Acquisition

FSG will utilize the ISDC facility to provide world-class training courses at the highest international standards. Training will incorporate lessons learned from our own experiences in the field and realistic scenarios to fully prepare clients for situations they may encounter. Courses will be tailored to the client's needs and the geography of their projects overseas. Some of these customized courses will include: Crisis Management Planning, Security Management; Achieving Process Safety, Security Risk Assessments; Basic Close Protection Officers Course, Personal Protection Specialist Certification, Medical Training for Non-medical Personnel, First Responders Tactical Medical Training, Defensive Driving / Counter Carjacking and Cultural Awareness. All courses have been developed by professionals who have experience applying their skills to real-world situations and the facility will offer participants practical applications for their training.

The center will be the most complete private security training school in China. ISDC was established in 2011 and its training base covers an area of land of 233,450 square meters.

Commenting on the investment, Erik Prince, FSG Executive Chairman, said, "For many in the region this is the first time that they are being faced with the unique challenges posed by operating in frontier markets. It is therefore vital that there is a local facility that can help companies better prepare their workforce for operating across One Belt One Road Regions in Asia and Africa. FSG's mission is to provide the best possible logistics and security services to ensure that our clients can operate safely in hostile terrains."

About Frontier Services Group

Frontier Services Group Limited ("FSG") (SEHK: 00500) is a publicly listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with its headquarters in Hong Kong and offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Kunming, Dubai, Nairobi, and Johannesburg. FSG supports businesses operating in frontier markets overcome complex security, logistics and operational challenges. From Asia to Africa, FSG helps transport and protect your people, goods and equipment across air, sea and ground.