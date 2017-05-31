Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Worth $639.9 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global electronic contract manufacturing and design services marketis expected to reach USD 639.9 Billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The competitive nature of the electronics industry, increasing complexity of electronic products, increased pressure on original equipment manufacturers for reducing costs, and decreased product lifecycles have increased the demand for better manufacturing capabilities and their related services. To achieve the same, OEMs are seeking support from contract manufacturers.

(Logo:http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



OEMs subcontract EMS companies and benefit from their expertise in design, manufacturing, and supply chain management. Outsourced manufacturing model enables OEMs to leverage resources, reduce costs, access the leading manufacturing technologies, reduce investments in fixed capital, and adapt to the market demand. Additionally, it also aids in retaining the overall control responsibilities and in-house activities such as customer service, integration of network solutions, product cost management, customer interactions, quality assurance, order management, and new product introduction. All the above mentioned factors are expected to drive the electronic contract manufacturing services market over the forecast period.

Electronic contract manufacturing services market is projected to witness high growth across non-technical segments, such as medical, aerospace & defense, and automotive, over the forecast period, owing to low penetration rates and high growth opportunities (over the next few years) in these sectors. The surging need for optimizing resources is the primary reason that is expected to drive the growth of the electronic contract manufacturing services market over the next nine years.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Analysis By Service (Designing, Assembly, Manufacturing), By End-use (Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, Telecom), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2015 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/the-global-electronic-contract-manufacturing-services-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global electronic contract manufacturing services and design market is expected to witness a CAGR exceeding 7% from 2017 to 2025, owing to the rising need for resource optimization

Electronics manufacturing services accounted for the highest market share in 2016; however, electronics design & engineering services are projected to witness high growth over the forecast period

Electronic contract manufacturing services in the IT & telecom segment held the highest revenue in 2016. However, non-technical segments, such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace & defense, are expected to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising outsourcing trends in these industries

The Asia Pacific region accounted over 40% of the overall revenue share in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period

region accounted over 40% of the overall revenue share in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period Foxconn, FLEX, Jabil Circuit., Sanmina-SCI, Venture Corporation, Benchmark, among others were a few key players that captured a significant market share in 2016

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Video Streaming Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/video-streaming-market



Video Conferencing Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/video-conferencing-market



Wireless Mesh Network (WMN) Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wireless-mesh-network-wmn-market



3D Animation Software Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-animation-software-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market based on services, end-uses, and regions:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2015 - 2025) Electronic design & engineering Electronics assembly Electronic manufacturing Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2015 - 2025) Healthcare Automotive Industrial Aerospace & defense IT & Telecom Power & Energy Consumer Electronics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2015 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Japan South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com