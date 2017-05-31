Navamedic ASA: Granted European patent for Sippi® base technology

Oslo, May 31, 2017 - Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA) announced today that it has been granted a patent by the European Patent Office for the base technology of Sippi®, using capacitance as a volume measurement in urine handling systems.

"We are very pleased to announce we have been granted a European patent for the Sippi base technology of using capacitance as a measurement system in the base unit, proving a strong IP platform for our proprietary technology. Not only does this mark a significant step forward within the field of digital volume measurement, but also represents an important milestone for our ongoing commercialisation and continued development of the Sippi product family. We are well-positioned for our ambitions of an accelerated growth path for Sippi," says Tom Rönnlund, Chief Executive Officer of Navamedic.

Sippi® is today the only system on the market that uses capacitance to perform contactless volume measurement. The capacitance sensors, which are located on the base unit, measure urine volume through the plastic of a measurement chamber. Sensors can thus be reused on multiple patients without contamination by the urine, representing cost and time savings opportunities for health care professionals in intensive care wards and hospitals.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Rönnlund, CEO, Navamedic ASA

Telephone: +46 727 320 321

ABOUT NAVAMEDIC:

Navamedic ASA is a Norwegian medtech and pharmaceutical products company, delivering products to patients, hospitals and pharmacies in the Nordic and Benelux markets. The Group's Medtech business has developed and is currently introducing the next generation of digital urine meter Sippi®. Navamedic's Pharma and Healthcare business is a distributor of products supplied by a number of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Navamedic is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA).

