Launch of Responsible Investment Platform for Women

Announcing the launch of Moxie Future, a responsible investment platform dedicated for women investors

HONG KONG, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Moxie Future seeks to create a better world through enabling women to grow their wealth by investing more sustainably and responsibly.

It aims to do this by creating a community of empowered women who want to make a difference; by sharing insights that enable women to align investment decisions with their values and beliefs; and by applying dynamic solutions and technology strategies that help women deploy their wealth more efficiently.

Women are becoming more affluent and economically significant. In fact, they now control 30% of the world's wealth[1]. They are also more concerned about the social and environmental impact of their investments, with soon-to-be published research by Moxie Future finding that:

79% of women surveyed feel that we urgently need to act in order to build a better world for our children; and

69% of women feel it is important that their investment and savings decisions reflect their personal values and philosophies.

Comments Jessica Robinson, Founder of Moxie Future, "I am frustrated by the way that the investment industry is structured for regular investors-- in particular, the lack of information, products and tools for those who are concerned about the environmental and social impact of their investments.

"For women, this problem is even more pronounced. The financial services industry simply does not address the needs of many women investors, let alone those who want their investments to have a positive impact on the world. This urgently needs to change."

According to Ms. Robinson, Moxie Future's community guides women to invest in promising companies who prioritize responsible business practices such as embracing renewable energy, ensuring good labor conditions and promoting gender equality.

"We are creating a new dynamic where investing is not just about higher returns, but where women are provided with the necessary support to become active and engaged responsible investors," continues Ms. Robinson.

"Through harnessing the power of wealth-creating women to champion a new way of investing that does not compromise on values, we can become an unstoppable force. I genuinely believe this and the purpose of the Moxie Future community is to help point the way forward for women investors."

Ms. Robinson notes that ambitious women who want to grow their wealth without compromising on their values can watch Moxie Future's new, free video, "Don't just invest. Create a better world." Alternatively, interested parties are invited to visit Moxie Future's website at www.moxiefuture.com for details on how to get started with investing responsibly.



[1] https://www.bcgperspectives.com/content/articles/financial-institutions-consumer-insight-global-wealth-2016/

About Moxie Future

Moxie Future seeks to empower women investors to grow their wealth, while investing in companies that positively contribute to a sustainable future. To do so, the company's dedicated insights and community platform provides information and analysis, practical solutions and opportunities to network with like-minded individuals, designed to help women investors have a positive impact, while growing their wealth according to their values.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launch-of-responsible-investment-platform-for-women-300466081.html