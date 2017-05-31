Munich (ots) - Sonali Solar has officially expanded its PV Module manufacturing facility to 100MW



We at Sonali Solar based this decision on our growth and dedicated customers that have stuck by us and believed in what we have to offer and we value there business. Our wide range of product line from 3w - 320w 12v and 24v Series Poly-Crystalline Modules that are of Italian technology and engineered from Ecoprogetti. It has opened lots of opportunities for more steady commercial and industrial projects. Now with higher efficiency modules in such demand we are able to accommodate our valued customers with more competitive pricing at more affordable rates. With our professional production, procurement and logistic team we can assure deliveries in a timely fashion to any port being Duty and Tariff Free. Our strong steady presence in this industry has given us the recognition and stability we deserve. In the past 8 years we have grown worldwide with more Distributors, EPC's and Developers in the USA, Europe, India and now in South America all using the Sonali Solar Products. Our products are backed with a 25 year performance linear warranty and 10 year product warranty. We have stock in Europe, USA and India ready to be shipped. We have all required documents, tests, certifications and data sheets that can be sent forth upon request.



"Not only do we care about our customer's satisfaction, but we are also working hard to preserve the environment by contributing to clean energy and make this world a better place together. We are in this for the long haul and we do believe in our product and the important part it plays in saving energy, money and the earth all at the same time." says, President and CEO Mr. Pankaj Desai.



InterSolar Munich 2017 Booth A1.435 Contact us for a meeting and time



