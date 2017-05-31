Tessenderlo (ots) - iLumen is a high end product developer and manufacturer with an own R&D department. Dedicated engineers work daily to develop and create products to monitor PV systems, to help increase the yield and to ease up the maintenance process. iLumen is most famous for its patented PIDbox which increases the yield of PV systems.



Potential Induced Degradation



Typical for Photovoltaic systems is that after some time they will underperform due to Potential Induced Degradation (PID). This phenomenon occurs on all photovoltaic panels, often without the owner of the installation being aware of it.



Especially PV-systems installed in 2008 or later, seem very affected by PID. From 2008 it became impossible to ground the cable that runs from the solar panels to the inverter (negative pole). Because of this poor grounding, high voltages and inadequate shielding between individual solar cells, leakage occurs, which dramatically reduces the electricity yield of solar panels.



Because of PID the solar panels degrade faster and therefore don't achieve the expected return during their lifetime. The degradation process occurs after 2 or 3 years and after this it will proceed fast.



PIDbox



iLumen's patented PIDbox regenerates solar panels that are affected by PID and preserves them from future efficiency losses. The PIDbox is connected to the PV system's power outlet, right between the panels and the inverter. At night, when the solar cells are not active, the PIDbox reverses the direction of the current and rejuvenates the degenerated cells.



According to independent research of Leuven University, the efficiency of solar panel increases with 7,45% after a PIDbox is installed. The smallest increase of efficiency was just lower than 3%, while the maximum increase was up to almost 17%. Payback period varied between six months and three years. Next to increasing the yield of solar panels, the PIDbox also extends their lifetime.



What makes this device so unique is that the PIDbox is the only PID solution in the market that works independently of the inverter and therefore it can never harm while inverter warranty is never void. The PIDbox thus has a unique, innovative character. It is therefore obvious that iLumen immediately took out two patents for this new technology. PIDbox solutions are available for small and medium (PIDbox Mini) and for large PV projects (PIDbox). The device is currently sold in more than 40 countries.



Smart Power Supply Unit



At Intersolar Europe 2017 iLumen launches its brand new Smart Power Supply Unit. The Smart PSU (CE certified) is a device that makes the installation of iLumen's PIDbox Mini very easy. At large PV-plants it can take some time to connect the individual power supplies. This device makes it possible to daisy chain up to 50 devices which drastically reduces installation time. The Smart PSU is fully weather proof so it can be placed outside.



The Smart PSU is equipped with an Internet of Things function for monitoring and automatic communication, which makes it possible to check the status of the PIDbox Mini from distance.



Originaltext: iLumen digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/126577 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_126577.rss2



Contact: iLumen Ambachtsstraat 19 3980 Tessenderlo Belgium +32 13 30 61 77 info@ilumen.be www.ilumen.solar



Intersolar Europe 2017: Booth A3.410.