Munich (ots) - Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced it will showcase its new high efficiency modules, named Ku Modules at the Intersolar Europe from May 31 to June 2 in Munich. It is the first time that these new module types will be shown in Europe.



The new Ku Modules portfolio is available in both poly- and monocrystalline configurations and exceeds the regular power output of standard module types. The Ku Module with its innovative design consists of: KuMax (144 cells), KuPower (120 cells), KuBlack (120 cells) and the corresponding double-glass KuDymond.



If you are interested to get a closer look, or learn how much more power you can get out of these high efficiency modules, then visit the Canadian Solar Team at our Intersolar booth in Hall A2, Booth 170, between May 31 to June 2, 2017 from 9 am to 6 pm.



For any inquiries, feel free to send an email to KuModules@canadiansolar.com or marketing.emea@canadiansolar.com



Contact: Sylvia Voss Marketing Manager, EMEA Phone: 089-5199689-0 marketing.emea@canadiansolar.com