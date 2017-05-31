

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat is scheduled to release Eurozone consumer price index for May and unemployment report for April at 5:00 am ET Wednesday.



Ahead of these data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it fell against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the Swiss franc.



As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8743 against the pound, 1.0889 against the Swiss franc, 1.1176 against the U.S. dollar and 123.87 against the yen.



