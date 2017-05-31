South America $.9.69 Million Beta-Glucan Market 2017-2022: Usage as Immunomodulator, Usage in Nutraceutical and Functional Food Industry & Increase in Cellulosic Bio-Fuels Usage - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "South America Beta-Glucan Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report to their offering.

The South America beta-glucan market was valued at USD 25.09 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 39.69 million by 2022, with a CAGR 8.0 % over the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Factors driving the beta-glucan industry are the increasing consumption of nutraceuticals and functional food, its usage as immunomodulator (immunomodulators are chemical agents that modify the immune response or the functioning health of the immune system) and increased usage as fat substitutes. Another major factor is the growing interest in nutraceutical and functional products, owing to the fast-paced lifestyle of consumers and their inclination towards foods that help cure illnesses. Functional ingredients have found new applications in foods that help fulfill the dietary needs of consumers, as these positively affect the metabolic parameters and support curing diseases.

Beta-glucan is a significant functional ingredient that has various medical advantages. Consumers are shifting towards processed foods to proactively strengthen their immune system. Moreover, there has been abundant opportunity for growth in this region due to the emerging economies and the governments' initiatives. The demand for beta-glucan products has increased due to the change in eating patterns and a rise in the consumption of processed foods, along with high disposable incomes in the South American countries.

The shortage of raw material, like molasses, due to its increasing application in wine blending and industrial applications, is expected to hinder the beta-glucan market growth. The production of yeast is dependent on the availability of molasses. The yeast market is facing tough competition from other industries for raw materials. The bio-fuel industry is also threatening the growth of the yeast margin as it operates on high margins. The availability of other feasible substitutes is also hampering the beta-glucan industry.

Regarding applications, the beta-glucan market is segmented into food & beverages, bakery, dairy & functional food products, nutraceuticals and others, including cosmetics, biodiesel, and animal feed. Currently, the food & beverage segment leads the overall market, which holds around 25% of the beta-glucan market.

The South America beta-glucan market is geographically divided into Brazil, Argentina, and others. Brazil held about 43% of the market share of the South American beta-glucan market, in 2015.

In Brazil, beta-glucan is also used to heal wounds in aquaculture, like shrimps. Due to the wide usage of beta glucan, the market in Brazil is growing at a steady pace. The insoluble segment held the major market share of 62 % of the Brazil beta-glucan market, in 2015.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Usage as Immunomodulator

Usage in Nutraceutical and Functional Food Industry

Increase in Cellulosic Bio-Fuels Usage

Restraints

Shortage of Major Raw Materials (Molasses)

Easy Availability of Feasible Substitutes

Opportunities

Increasing Usage of Beta Glucan in the Processed Food Industry

Application in Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Industry

Competitive Landscape

Associated British Foods Plc

Tate & Lyle Oat Ingredients

Lesaffre Human Care

Lallemand

Biothera Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Cargill

AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group)

Bio Springer

Chr. Hansen

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Research Approach and Methodology Market Overview Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

