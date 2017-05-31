Quinn Kilbury, Senior Brand Director of Heineken US



LONDON, May 31, 2017 - The first shortlist of The WARC Awards, a new global competition honouring the effective use of emerging marketing disciplines, is now released.A total of 19 entries from ten countries have been shortlisted in the Social Strategy category, which links social strategy to business success.Chaired by Quinn Kilbury, Senior Brand Director of Heineken US, the 17-strong jury panel of senior industry experts looked for campaign strategies that relied on the benefits of particular social platforms - or a combination of those platforms - to fulfil particular business objectives.Additionally they looked for marketing programmes that were social by design - not simply a small part of a broader marketing initiative - and that made a significant impact on brand performance or influenced consumer behaviour. They were also keen to see campaigns that had effectively deployed newer engagement tools on social platforms, such as chatbots and live video.The shortlisted entries are:Always - Girl Emojis LikeAGirl - Starcom UK, Leo Burnett Chicago - GlobalBatelco - Twitterference - FP7/ Bahrain - BahrainBic - The Bic 4 Colour World Champenships - McCann Melbourne - AustraliaBT Sport - GoalsRecreated - BT (in house) - United KingdomDubai Foundation for Women & Children - Stop Tapping - FP7 Dubai - United Arab EmiratesGucci Guilty - Dark to Light - MediaCom - GlobalHeadspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation - Reword - Changing Online Bullying Behaviour - Leo Burnett Melbourne, Studio Pancho - AustraliaJetBlue - FlyBabies - MullenLowe Boston - United StatesJetBlue - Reach Across the Aisle - MullenLowe Boston - United StatesKeebler Cookies - Ernie Learns Social - Starcom, Leo Burnett Chicago - United StatesKFC - Dirty Louisiana: Don't Make Dirty Good, Make Clean Bad - BBH - United KingdomMaybelline - BeYourOwnFilter - TBWA\ Group Singapore - SingaporeMurr Television - Bald For You - FP7/Beirut - LebanonOrange Tunisia - The Hammam Fighter - FP7/Tunisia, UM Tunisia - TunisiaReese's - Creating Cupfusion - Ketchum - United StatesSeeing Eye Dogs Australia - Free Puppies Forever - McCann Melbourne - AustraliaShell - Pumped It Forward For Charity - Ensemble Worldwide - MalaysiaUnknown User - Unknown Potential - PHD Germany - GermanyWildAid - How planning used the power of the herd to save it - Grey London - GlobalThe shortlists for Effective Content Strategy and Best Use of Brand Purpose categories will be announced shortly.More information on the WARC Awards can be found at www.warc.com/warcawards.prize.