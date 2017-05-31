|Quinn Kilbury, Senior Brand Director of Heineken US
LONDON, May 31, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The first shortlist of The WARC Awards, a new global competition honouring the effective use of emerging marketing disciplines, is now released.
A total of 19 entries from ten countries have been shortlisted in the Social Strategy category, which links social strategy to business success.
Chaired by Quinn Kilbury, Senior Brand Director of Heineken US, the 17-strong jury panel of senior industry experts looked for campaign strategies that relied on the benefits of particular social platforms - or a combination of those platforms - to fulfil particular business objectives.
Additionally they looked for marketing programmes that were social by design - not simply a small part of a broader marketing initiative - and that made a significant impact on brand performance or influenced consumer behaviour. They were also keen to see campaigns that had effectively deployed newer engagement tools on social platforms, such as chatbots and live video.
The shortlisted entries are:
Always - Girl Emojis LikeAGirl - Starcom UK, Leo Burnett Chicago - Global
Batelco - Twitterference - FP7/ Bahrain - Bahrain
Bic - The Bic 4 Colour World Champenships - McCann Melbourne - Australia
BT Sport - GoalsRecreated - BT (in house) - United Kingdom
Dubai Foundation for Women & Children - Stop Tapping - FP7 Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Gucci Guilty - Dark to Light - MediaCom - Global
Headspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation - Reword - Changing Online Bullying Behaviour - Leo Burnett Melbourne, Studio Pancho - Australia
JetBlue - FlyBabies - MullenLowe Boston - United States
JetBlue - Reach Across the Aisle - MullenLowe Boston - United States
Keebler Cookies - Ernie Learns Social - Starcom, Leo Burnett Chicago - United States
KFC - Dirty Louisiana: Don't Make Dirty Good, Make Clean Bad - BBH - United Kingdom
Maybelline - BeYourOwnFilter - TBWA\ Group Singapore - Singapore
Murr Television - Bald For You - FP7/Beirut - Lebanon
Orange Tunisia - The Hammam Fighter - FP7/Tunisia, UM Tunisia - Tunisia
Reese's - Creating Cupfusion - Ketchum - United States
Seeing Eye Dogs Australia - Free Puppies Forever - McCann Melbourne - Australia
Shell - Pumped It Forward For Charity - Ensemble Worldwide - Malaysia
Unknown User - Unknown Potential - PHD Germany - Germany
WildAid - How planning used the power of the herd to save it - Grey London - Global
The shortlists for Effective Content Strategy and Best Use of Brand Purpose categories will be announced shortly.
More information on the WARC Awards can be found at www.warc.com/warcawards.prize.
