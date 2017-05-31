SPECTRIS plc: Blocklisting Interim Review

Name of applicant: Spectris plc

Period of return: December 2016 to May 2017

The total number of shares in issue at the end of the period (excluding the total of 5,790,071 shares held in Treasury) is 119,215,052.

Name of scheme Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period

(see LR3.5.7G) Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period Number and Class originally listed and date of admission Spectris 1996 Executive Share Plan 257,172 0 257,172 116,098 Ordinary Shares listed on 30.1.98

607,575 Ordinary Shares listed on 4.11.02

50,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 12.2.04

125,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 9.9.04

149,740 Ordinary Shares listed on 11.4.05 Spectris 1999 Executive Share Option Scheme 52,701 0

52,701 150,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 4.11.02

96,479 Ordinary Shares listed on 11.4.05 Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme 243,871 0 243,871 260,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 30.1.98

159,630 Ordinary Shares listed on 20.9.99

350,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 13.2.04

318,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 7.9.04

103,358 Ordinary Shares listed on 11.4.05

The Spectris 1996 Executive Share Plan and Spectris 1999 Executive Share Option Scheme have both now expired. Therefore, the aggregate balance of 309,873 unalloted shares under these schemes has lapsed.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 470 470

Date: 31 May 2017