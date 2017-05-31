PR Newswire
London, May 31
SPECTRIS plc: Blocklisting Interim Review
Name of applicant: Spectris plc
Period of return: December 2016 to May 2017
The total number of shares in issue at the end of the period (excluding the total of 5,790,071 shares held in Treasury) is 119,215,052.
|Name of scheme
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period
(see LR3.5.7G)
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period
|Number and Class originally listed and date of admission
|Spectris 1996 Executive Share Plan
|257,172
|0
|257,172
|116,098 Ordinary Shares listed on 30.1.98
607,575 Ordinary Shares listed on 4.11.02
50,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 12.2.04
125,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 9.9.04
149,740 Ordinary Shares listed on 11.4.05
|Spectris 1999 Executive Share Option Scheme
|52,701
|0
|52,701
|150,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 4.11.02
96,479 Ordinary Shares listed on 11.4.05
|Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme
|243,871
|0
|243,871
|260,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 30.1.98
159,630 Ordinary Shares listed on 20.9.99
350,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 13.2.04
318,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 7.9.04
103,358 Ordinary Shares listed on 11.4.05
The Spectris 1996 Executive Share Plan and Spectris 1999 Executive Share Option Scheme have both now expired. Therefore, the aggregate balance of 309,873 unalloted shares under these schemes has lapsed.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Rebecca Dunn
Deputy Company Secretary
01784 470 470
Date: 31 May 2017