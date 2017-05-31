sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,297 Euro		+0,023
+0,08 %
WKN: 884647 ISIN: GB0003308607 Ticker-Symbol: FA9 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPECTRIS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
31.05.2017 | 11:26
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SPECTRIS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, May 31

SPECTRIS plc: Blocklisting Interim Review

Name of applicant: Spectris plc

Period of return: December 2016 to May 2017

The total number of shares in issue at the end of the period (excluding the total of 5,790,071 shares held in Treasury) is 119,215,052.

Name of schemeBalance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous returnNumber of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period
(see LR3.5.7G)		Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of periodNumber and Class originally listed and date of admission
Spectris 1996 Executive Share Plan257,1720257,172116,098 Ordinary Shares listed on 30.1.98
607,575 Ordinary Shares listed on 4.11.02
50,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 12.2.04
125,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 9.9.04
149,740 Ordinary Shares listed on 11.4.05
Spectris 1999 Executive Share Option Scheme52,7010
52,701150,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 4.11.02
96,479 Ordinary Shares listed on 11.4.05
Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme243,8710243,871260,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 30.1.98
159,630 Ordinary Shares listed on 20.9.99
350,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 13.2.04
318,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 7.9.04
103,358 Ordinary Shares listed on 11.4.05

The Spectris 1996 Executive Share Plan and Spectris 1999 Executive Share Option Scheme have both now expired. Therefore, the aggregate balance of 309,873 unalloted shares under these schemes has lapsed.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn
Deputy Company Secretary
01784 470 470

Date: 31 May 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire