Global $79.61 Billion Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market, 2022: Focus on Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Electrical & Footwear Industries - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market - By End-Use Industries, Products, and Regions - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The global production of PVC was 41.37 MMT in 2016 and is estimated to reach 54.81 MMT by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% for the forecasted period. While, on the other hand, in terms of demand, the market was USD 58.63 billion in 2016 and would reach USD 79.61 billion by 2020 growing at a rate of 5.23% compounded annually.

APAC led the production market in 2016 followed by North America and Western Europe and is expected to dominate for the forecasted period as well while China being the big driver for PVC demand. However, MEA is expected to be the fastest growing market for PVC at a CAGR of 6% for the period as a result of growth in end-use industries like Automotive, Construction, Electricals in Saudi Arabia, South Africa and others.

Construction, packaging, electrical are the major end-use industries of PVC accounting to three-fourths of the market share in 2016. The remaining market is from other industries like agriculture, automotive, and footwear. Construction industry leads the market with a share of more than 50% in 2016 while Electrical and Electronic industry is expected to be the fastest growing industry for the forecasted period.

Factors such as increasing spend in construction/infrastructure industry in emerging regions like APAC, and LATAM, growth in automotive industry are expected to drive the market. On the other hand, volatile raw material prices, stringent regulations particularly in North America and Europe limit the use of PVC. To overcome such challenges, companies are focusing on bio-based alternatives to PVC.

North America and Europe have high capacity utilization while, APAC has excess capacity. Investments in construction industry in Europe have improved in 2016. The weak demand in Europe has led to changes in the industry structure in terms of acquisitions, quitting the market, some companies selling their PVC units, etc. In Italy, the production of PVC ceased completely.

The demand for PVC in some of the markets has been a challenge in the past year. An attempted coup in Turkey last year has disrupted business in that important European and Middle Eastern gateway. Added to this, currency float in Egypt has disrupted trade over there, and Latin America is spotted with economic problems and resurgent political unrest and uncertainty, at least in Brazil and Argentina and most acutely in Venezuela.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Our Research Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Market Dynamics

4. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Revenue, Volume



5. By End-Use Industries

Agriculture

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Electrical

Footwear

Others

6. By Products

Pipes and Fittings

Films and Sheets

Tubes

Wires

Bottles and Containers

Others

7. By Region

8. Competitive Landsape Analysis



9. Company Profiles

BASF

DuPont

Georgia gulf

gulf Solvin

Occidental

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Dow Chemical

Nova Chemical

Reliance Industries

The Britton group

Sinopec Corporation

Mexichem

Formosa Plastics

Mitsui Chemicals

Axiall Corporation

Others

10. Industry Structure

Industry M&As, Consolidations

Import-Export Scenario

Price Trends

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market - Road Ahead

