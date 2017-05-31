CUI Global Hosts UK and Western European Natural Gas Innovation Seminars

HOUSTON, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CUI Global, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CUI), wholly-owned UK energy subsidiary, Orbital Gas Systems Ltd ("Orbital"), successfully hosted the first of two planned 'innovation seminars' on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Orbital's HQ in Staffordshire, UK. Developed following the recent relaxation of MPE accuracy by OFGEM, the goal of these seminars, the second of which will be held on June 7, 2017, is to demonstrate Orbital's innovative natural gas solutions such as the GasPT, VE sampling systems, IRIS-RTU and BioMethane grid entry units to industry leaders. The highlight of the seminars is a live trial of the GasPT versus a traditional chromatograph analysing several Ofgem approved sample gases under actual 'site' conditions.

The first seminar was attended by key figures from many of the largest names in the UK and EU gas industry which included National Grid, SGN, Cadent, DNV GL, NGN, Yokogawa, Sick, Benning, EffecTech, Kelton, IGEM as well as other larger independent clients.

Richard Law, president of Orbital UK opened the event by stating, "The time is right to question the status quo regarding how natural gas analysis is undertaken within the industry. Through use of innovative technology such as the GasPT, VE and IRIS, we are able to provide gas operators with faster, more accurate and more reliable data than has ever been available."

As explained by CUI Global's president & CEO, William Clough, "These seminars are designed to highlight and emphasize the broad applications of our proprietary analysers to the UK and Western European markets, particularly now that the Ofgem regulatory relaxation is in effect."

"We believe that the response to and attendance at this first seminar confirms the industry's interest in a fast, low cost, low maintenance alternative to the legacy chromatograph technology and will result in new purchase orders for Orbital's leading edge technologies," Mr. Clough concluded.

About CUI Global, Inc.

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT2 platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues and profits generated by the products, technologies and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com

About Orbital

Orbital Gas Systems (Orbital), a CUI Global Company, is the leader in innovative gas solutions, having more than 30 years of experience in design, installation and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems. Operating globally to energy, power and processing markets, Orbital manufactures and delivers a broad range of applications including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling and BioMethane.

For more information please visitwww.orbitalgas.com.

