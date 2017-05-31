The country's second MW-sized solar project is being planned by French company ECM Technologies in cooperation with unspecified Chinese partners.

The government of Kazakhstan has announced that a 12 MW PV plant will be built in Shetpe, in the Mangystau Region. The project is being developed by French industrial vacuum furnace manufacturer ECM Technologies, which also serves the PV industry, in partnership with unnamed Chinese partners.

According to the government's portal www.strategy2050.kz, the project will involve Kazakhstan, France and China and will require an investment of approximately $20 million. A protocol of intention for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...