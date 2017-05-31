

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 30-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,600,733.36 10.8154



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,824,457.37 14.6689



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 795,218.73 17.612



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,517,926.92 16.6906



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 30/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,575,173.89 10.1157



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 20,737,734.35 10.116



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,803,970.05 13.3795



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,309.70 14.2052



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,212,399.60 16.933



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 281000 EUR 4,800,390.79 17.0832



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 910010 GBP 10,878,802.45 11.9546



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 53,867,927.19 17.8963



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,303,216.07 19.3974



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,697,215.92 18.0739



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,580,113.19 14.9067



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 30/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 314,176.42 14.9608



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 249000 EUR 3,991,551.97 16.0303



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,332,102.88 18.5014



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,305,488.68 16.351



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,338,927.16 10.6376



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,291,880.15 18.4528



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 30/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,748.33 18.9218



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,740,498.79 18.962



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 30/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,203,363.24 17.0846



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,203,222.72 17.0839



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 30/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,751,784.61 13.9716



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,287,600.22 17.5522



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,025,121.20 15.0168



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,120,395.59 10.2005



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,087,682.26 17.9328



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 168,429,375.30 14.9715



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 239,171.14 15.9447



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,934,392.37 5.8743



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2600000 USD 48,284,943.55 18.5711



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,027,024.49 15.8004



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 910,294.36 14.0045



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,556,295.67 17.5089



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 30/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 299,206.15 18.7004



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,669,285.47 18.8168



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,107,037.25 18.7989



