It has been decided to admit the following ship mortgage bond for trading and official listing with effect from 2 June 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00041319 Var SK 25 0.21% 2 DKK 1 January 2025 43 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



