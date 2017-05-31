Riga, Latvia, 2017-05-31 11:35 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISIN code of the security LV0000570141 ------------------------------------------------------------ Date of non-competitive auction 31.05.2017 ------------------------------------------------------------ Settlement date 02.06.2017 ------------------------------------------------------------ Maturity date 27.01.2022 ------------------------------------------------------------ Supply value for non-competitive auction (EUR) Not set ------------------------------------------------------------ Fixed yield rate set by State Treasury (%) 0.236 ------------------------------------------------------------ Price of one security (% from nominal value) 100.772074 ------------------------------------------------------------



Latvian Government debt securities auctions under The Treasury of the Republic of Latvia are organized by Nasdaq Riga. Settlement is provided by Latvian Central Depository. From 2005 by the end of 2016 the total volume of Latvian Government debt securities sold at Nasdaq Riga auctions amounted to EUR 6.1 billion.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.