$66.67 Billion Industry 4.0 Market by Technology, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

The Industry 4.0 market was valued at USD 66.67 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 152.31 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.72% between 2017 and 2022. The increasing adoption of the industrial Internet and increased focus on efficiency and cost of production play a significant role in the growth of the Industry 4.0 market.

This report segments the Industry 4.0 market based on technology, vertical, and region. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into industrial robotics, cyber security, Internet of Things, 3D printing, advanced human-machine interface, big data, augmented reality & virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. Industrial robotics form an important part of implementing Industry 4.0, as they improve productivity, reduce chances of human errors, and increase the production volume. The increasing use of industrial robotics in the automotive sector is also a major reason for this technology to have the largest market share in the Industry 4.0 market.

The Industry 4.0 market, on the basis of vertical, has been segmented into automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, electrical & electronics equipment, healthcare, food & agriculture, chemicals & materials, oil & gas, and energy & power. The implementation of Industry 4.0 in the industrial equipment sector can help manufacturers in analyzing the machine conditions in advance to avoid unplanned downtime and wastage. Machine breakdown and unplanned downtime cause huge loss to industrial equipment manufacturers as they delay the production process. Thus, a need for preventive maintenance solutions is increasing significantly in this vertical. These advantages of Industry 4.0 solutions in the industrial equipment vertical have made it the fastest-growing sector during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the Industry 4.0 market during the forecast period. Governments of countries such as China, Japan, and India are promoting Industry 4.0 in their countries with initiatives such as Made in China 2025, Make in India, and Industrial Value Chain Initiative in Japan. Due to such favorable government policies, the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2015, Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) announced the set-up of a smart factory in Wuxi (China) to accelerate the Made in China initiative in the country. Infineon is investing around USD 300 million for building a smart factory that primarily focuses on manufacturing of smart devices and IoT-based equipment.

