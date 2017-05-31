Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: ISSUE OF WARRANTS 31-May-2017 / 10:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") 31 May 2017 ISSUE OF WARRANTS The Company announces that warrants have been issued to directors of the Company as follows: Gavin Burnell - 15,000,000 Charles Vaughan - 1,000,000 Brian Rowbotham - 1,000,000 The warrants are exercisable at 1p per new ordinary share and expire on 1 June 2027. The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 020 7382 8300 Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9796 Language: English ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP Sequence No.: 4250 End of Announcement EQS News Service 579031 31-May-2017

