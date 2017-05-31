

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation fell sharply in May to its lowest level thus far this year, preliminary estimates from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Headline inflation dropped to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent in April, while economists had forecast 1.5 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, dropped to 0.9 percent from 1.2 percent.



Energy price inflation slowed to 4.6 percent from 7.6 percent. Prices in the food, alcohol & tobacco segment grew 1.5 percent, same as in the previous month.



Detail data for HICP for May is scheduled to be released on June 16.



