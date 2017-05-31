

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The Swiss franc rose to nearly a 2-month high of 1.2446 against the pound, from an early low of 1.2538.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the franc advanced to 2-day highs of 0.9735 and 1.0879 from early lows of 0.9761 and 1.0911, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.22 against the pound, 0.95 against the greenback and 1.07 against the euro.



